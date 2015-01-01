पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

48 घंटों में ही सर्विस बंद:इंजन का फिल्टर जाम होने से हजीरा से घोघा पोर्ट नहीं गई शिप, दो दिन पहले ही PM मोदी ने किया था उद्घाटन

भावनगर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
8 नवंबर को पीएम मोदी ने किया था उद्धाटन।
  • इंजन में खराबी की वजह से उद्घाटन के दो दिन बाद ही रो पेक्स सर्विस बंद हो गई है
  • बुधवार की बुकिंग रद्द कर दी गई है। गुरुवार की बुकिंग पर भी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सका है

इंजन में खराबी की वजह से उद्घाटन के दो दिन बाद ही रो पेक्स सर्विस बंद हो गई है। बताया जाता है कि इंजन का फिल्टर जाम हो गया था। मंगलवार को खराबी होने की वजह से शिप हजीरा से घोघा नहीं जा सकी। रो पेक्स सर्विस नहीं चलने से यात्री 6 घंटे तक परेशान हुए। बुधवार की बुकिंग भी रद्द कर दी गई है।

रो-रो पेक्स सर्विस शुरू होने से पहले ही तकनीकी खराबी के कारण घोघा से देरी से हजीरा आई थी। शुक्रवार को रो पेक्स को खींचकर हजीरा लाया गया था। रविवार, 8 नवंबर को इसे ठीक करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने वर्च्युअल तरीके से हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया था। इसे प्रधानमंत्री का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट माना जाता है।

रो पेक्स सर्विस नहीं चलने से यात्री 6 घंटे तक परेशान हुए।
स्थिति: गुरुवार की बुकिंग पर भी असमंजस
रो-रो पैक्स फेरी में खराबी के कारण बुधवार की बुकिंग रद्द कर दी गई है। गुरुवार की बुकिंग पर भी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सका है। बुकिंग के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी देने की बात की जा रही है।

बुधवार को दिनभर ट्रायल करेंगे: चेतन
आईएसपीएल ओनर चेतन कॉन्ट्रेक्टर ने बताया कि रो-रो पैक्स फेरी के इंजन का फिल्टर जाम हो गया था। इस वजह से मंगलवार की ट्रिक को रद्द कर दिया गया था। हालांकि फिल्टर की खराबी को दूर कर दिया गया है। मंगलवार को रातभर इंजन को चालू रखेंगे। बुधवार को दिनभर जांच करने के बाद गुरुवार को फिर से चलाया जा सकता है। चेतन कॉन्ट्रेक्टर ने बताया कि सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो बुधवार को भी चला सकते हैं।

बुधवार की बुकिंग रद्द कर दी गई है।
सोशल मीडिया में जताई नाराजगी
छह घंटे बाद यात्रियों को शिप के रद्द होने की जानकारी दी गई। यात्रियों ने शिप प्रबंधन से रो-पेक्स के चलने की पूछताछ करते रहे। इस दौरान शिप प्रबंधन की ओर से यात्रियों को संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया गया। इससेे यात्रियों की नारजगी और बढ़ गई। यात्रियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की। सूत्रों की मानें तो रो-पेक्स में महिलाओं और बच्चों के लिए उचित व्यवस्था नहीं है।

गुरुवार की बुकिंग पर भी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सका है।
