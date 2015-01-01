पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुजरात के बैंक में डाका:फाइनेंस कंपनी में लुटेरों ने कर्मचारियों को बंदूक के बल पर बंधक बनाया, करोड़ों की ज्वैलरी लूटकर फरार

अंकलेश्वरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
हाथ ऊपर किए हुए ऑफिस की एक महिला कर्मचारी।
  • लुटेरों जानते थे कि लॉकर की चाभी किसके पास रहती है और किसे उसका पासवर्ड पता है
  • ऑफिस में तीन-चार नकाबपोश दाखिल हुए और कर्मचारियों पर पिस्तौल तान दी

गुजरात में भरूच जिले के अंकलेश्वर शहर में स्थित इंडिया इंफोलाइन फाइनेंस ऑफिस में आज करोड़ों की लूट का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। कार से आए चार लुटेरों ने पिस्तौल और चाकू के बल पर सभी कर्मचारियों को बंधक बनाया और करोड़ों रुपयों कीमत की गोल्ड ज्वैलरी लूटकर फरार हो गए। लुटेरों की तलाश में पुलिस ने पूरे शहर में नाकेबंदी कर दी है।

ऑफिस के गेट के पास काउंटर पर बैठे कर्मचारी पर पिस्तौल ताने हुए एक लुटेरा।
ऑफिस में घुसते ही निकाल लीं पिस्तौल
अंकेलश्वर के 3 रास्ता सर्कल के पास स्थित फाइनेंस ऑफिस में सोमवार सुबह ऑफिस में चार नकाबपोश दाखिल हुए और दो लुटेरों ने पिस्तौल व दो ने चाकू निकालकर सभी कर्मचारियों को वहीं बैठे रहने का आदेश दिया। इसके बाद लुटेरों ने लॉकर की चाभी और पासवर्ड लिए और उसमें रखे करोड़ों रुपए की कीमत के सोने के गहने बैग में भरकर फरार हो गए।

किसी को भी हिलने पर गोली मार देने की धमकी देकर बंधक बनाए रखा दो लुटेरों ने।
लूट में कंपनी के किसी कर्मचारी की मिलीभगत का संदेह
यहां चौंकाने वाली बात यह थी कि लुटेरों को यह बात पहले से पता थी कि लॉकर की चाभी किसके पास रहती है और किसे उसका पासवर्ड पता है। लुटेरे सीधे उन्हीं कर्मचारियों के पास पहुंचे और गोली मारने की धमकी देकर लॉकर खोलकर उसमें रखे करोड़ों रुपए की कीमत के सोने के गहने बैग में भरकर फरार हो गए। आरोपी नकाबपोश थे, इसके चलते सीसीटीवी कैमरों में उनके चेहरे साफ दिखाई नहीं दिए।

लुटेरों की तलाश में पुलिस ने पूरे शहर में नाकेबंदी कर दी है।
