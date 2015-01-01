पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग:गुजरात में अब रोबोट करेंगे गटर साफ, सफाईकर्मियों की बचेगी जान; एक रोबोट की कीमत है 38 लाख रुपए

गांधीनगर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इससे 25 फीट गहराई तक की सीवेज लाइन और गटर की सफाई की जा सकती है।
  • साबरमती गैस कंपनी द्वारा गांधीनगर महानगरपालिका को रोबोट गिफ्ट दिया गया है
  • उप-मुख्यमंत्री नितिन पटेल ने कहा कि गुजरात के सभी शहरों के लिए इसकी व्यवस्था की जाएगी

भू-गर्भ गटर व सीवेज लाइन की सफाई के दौरान अक्सर सफाईकर्मियों को काफी मुश्किलों का ही सामना नहीं करना पड़ता, बल्कि इस दौरान उनकी जान तक चली जाती है। इसी को रोकने अब गुजरात सरकार द्वारा रोबोट मशीनों की मदद लेने की पहल की जा रही है। आज गांधीनगर महानगरपालिका को भी रोबोट सौंपे गए। उप-मुख्यमंत्री नितिन पटेल ने इसका लोकार्पण किया। साबरमती गैस कंपनी द्वारा गांधीनगर महानगरपालिका को रोबोट गिफ्ट दिया गया है।

उप-मुख्यमंत्री नितिन पटेल ने किया लोकार्पण।
25 फीट गहराई तक कर सकता है सफाई
इस रोबोट को कर्मचारी बाहर कुर्सी पर बैठकर ऑपरेट किया जा सकता है। इसकी सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह है कि यह 25 फीट गहराई तक की सीवेज लाइन और गटर की सफाई कुछ ही घंटों में कर सकता है। बता दें, इसकी शुरुआत सूरत शहर से की जा चुकी है। राज्य सरकार गुजरात के हर शहरों में इसकी व्यवस्था करने जा रही है।

साबरमती गैस कंपनी द्वारा गांधीनगर महानगरपालिका को रोबोट गिफ्ट दिया गया है।
38 लाख रुपए कीमत
करीब 38 लाख रुपए की कीमत वाले इस रोबोट में चार कैमरे लगे हैं। यानी की सफाई कर्मचारी गटर व सीवेज लाइन के अंदर की स्थित के अनुसार इसे ऑपरेट कर सकता है। यानी की मेनहोल में मिट्टी, पत्थर, ईंट आदि आराम से निकाली जा सकती है। इस बारे में नितिन पटेल ने कहा कि गुजरात के सभी शहरों के लिए इन रोबोट की व्यवस्था की जाएगी, जिससे सफाई कर्मचारियों का अमूल्य जीवन बचाया जा सके।

