पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही से सांसत में आई जान:चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने की कोशिश में पैर फिसला, आरपीएफ जवान ने दौड़कर बचाई जान, देखें VIDEO

दाहोद14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रेन और प्लेटफॉर्म के बीच फंस गया था यात्री का पैर।
  • मुंबई से अमृतसर जाने वाली ट्रेन में एक 51 वर्षीय यात्री ने चढ़ने की कोशिश की तो पैर फिसल गया
  • आरपीएफ के जवान बाबूभाई की नजर पड़ी और दौड़कर यात्री को पकड़कर उनके साथ ही दौड़ते रहे

गुजरात के दाहोद रेलवे स्टेशन पर बुधवार को एक 51 वर्षीय यात्री की जान बाल-बाल बच गई। दरअसल यात्री चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने की कोशिश कर रहा ता, तभी उसका पैर फिसल गया और ट्रेन व प्लेटफॉर्म के बीच झूलने लगा। इसी बीच आरपीएफ के जवान बाबूभाई ने दौड़कर उन्हें पकड़ लिया और ट्रेन के रुकने तक उन्हें पकड़े रखा। इसी दौरान लोको पायलट ने ट्रेन रोक दी और इस तरह यात्री की जान बच गई।

ट्रेन रुकने तक पकड़े रखा जवान ने
मुंबई से अमृतसर जाने वाली ट्रेन में एक 51 वर्षीय यात्री ने चढ़ने की कोशिश की तो उसका पैर फिसल गया। इस दौरान ट्रेन की रफ्तार भी बढ़ती जा रही थी। आरपीएफ के जवान बाबूभाई की नजर उन पर पड़ी और उन्होंने दौड़कर यात्री को पकड़ लिया और उनके साथ ही दौड़ने लगे। जानकारी लोको पायलट को लगी तो उन्होंने ट्रेन रोक दी इस तरह यात्री को बचा लिया गया।

आरपीएफ के जवान बाबूभाई की सतर्कता से बची जान। (इन्सर्ट में बाबूभाई)
आरपीएफ के जवान बाबूभाई की सतर्कता से बची जान। (इन्सर्ट में बाबूभाई)

यात्री को सकुशल बिठाया गया ट्रेन में
यात्री को सकुशल निकाल कर ट्रेन में बिठाया गया और समझाइश भी दी गई कि चलती ट्रेन में न तो चढ़ें और न ही उतरने की कोशिश करें। हादसों की मुख्य वजह यात्रियों की यह जल्दबाजी होती है और इससे उनकी जान भी चली जाती है। ये आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल की सतर्कता और मुस्तैदी का ही परिणाम था कि यात्री की जिंदगी बच गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन के 4 करोड़ डोज तैयार, तीसरे फेज के ट्रायल के लिए 1600 लोगों का एनरोलमेंट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें