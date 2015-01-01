पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तांत्रिक के बाद अब संत:इलाज करने के बहाने विधवा महिला से किया दुष्कर्म, कहा- दर्द से छुटकारा पाने के लिए ऐसा करना पड़ेगा

नवसारी40 मिनट पहले
आम सभा में जयेश बापू।
  • पीड़िता से कहा - दर्द से छुटकारा पाने के लिए हरेक हिला को ऐसा करना पड़ता है
  • आरोपी जयेश नवसारी में संत और सत्कर्मों के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले चिमन बापू का बेटा है

गुजरात के नवसारी जिले में दो दिन पहले ही एक तांत्रिक द्वारा दो सगी बहनों से दुष्कर्म कर उन्हें गर्भवती बनाने का मामला सामने आया था। अब नवसारी के ही रामलामोरा गांव में एक और बाबा के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। जयेश बापू के नाम से पहचाना जाने वाले शख्स पर एक विधवा महिला ने शारीरिक दर्द दूर करने के बहाने दुष्कर्म किए जाने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को अरेस्ट कर लिया है।

गणदेवी गांव में रहने वाली पीड़िता ने शिकायत में कहा है कि उसके पैरों में कई दिनों से तेज दर्द हो रहा था। इसी बीच किसी ने उसे जयेश बापू के बारे में बताया कि वे झाड़-फूंक से दर्द दूर कर देते हैं। महिला जयेश के पास जा पहुंची, जहां अपने घर ले जाकर जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए जयेश ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

जयेश बापू की फाइल फोटो।
जयेश बापू की फाइल फोटो।

कहा - दर्द से छुटकारा पाने के लिए ऐसा करना पड़ता है
महिला ने शिकायत में यह भी कहा है कि जयेश ने कुछ दिन पहले उसे मंदिर बुलाया था। यहां उसे कुछ जड़ी-बूटी देकर मंदिर में ही सुबह से शाम तक बिठाए रखा था। इसके दो दिन बाद फिर उसे बुलाया और अपने घर ले गया था, जहां उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। दुष्कर्म के बाद उससे कहा कि यहां आने वाली हरेक महिला को दर्द से छुटकारा पाने के लिए उससे शारीरिक संबंध बनाने पड़ते हैं। इसके बाद उनका दर्द मिट जाता है, ऐसा कई महिलाओं के साथ हो चुका है।

सत्कर्मों के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले चिमन बापू का बेटा है आरोपी
बता दें, आरोपी जयेश नवसारी में संत और सत्कर्मों के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले चिमन बापू का बेटा है। चिमन बापू को रामलामोरा गांव सहित आसपास के कई गांवों के लोग अपना गूरू मानते थे। करीब 6 साल पहले उनके निधन के बाद जयेश ने अपने आपको बापू की उपाधि देकर लोगों को जड़ी-बूटी देकर उनका इलाज करना शुरू कर दिया था। वह हर रविवार को एक आम सभा भी करता है, जहां काफी संख्या में गांव के लोग जमा होते हैं।

