अहमदाबाद:सिर्फ दो दिन की उड़ान के बाद ही सी-प्लेन दो दिन के लिए बंद, प्रोजेक्ट के अधिकारियों ने मेंटेनेंस की बात कही

अहमदाबाद39 मिनट पहले
सी-प्लेन सेवा अहमदाबाद-केवडिया के बीच शुरू हुई है।
  • देश की पहली सी-प्लेन सेवा 1 नवंबर से अहमदाबाद-केवडिया के बीच शुरू हुई
  • रविवार से प्लेन सेवा शुरू होते ही प्लेन दो दिनों के लिए फुल हो चुके थे

देश की पहली सी-प्लेन सेवा 1 नवंबर से अहमदाबाद-केवडिया के बीच शुरू हुई। लेकिन, शुरू होने के दो दिन बाद ही प्लेन सेवा दो दिनों के लिए बंद कर दी गई है। इस बारे में प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़े अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मेंटेनेंस के चलते बुधवार और गुरुवार प्लेन उड़ान नहीं भरेंगे।

विदेशी पायलटों को आराम देना भी जरूरी
सी-प्लेन के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सी-प्लेन के लिए कनाडा से ही 3 पायलट और एक अटेंडेंट आया है, जिन्हें आराम दिया जाना भी जरूरी है। ये पायलट भारतीय पायलटों को 6 महीने तक की ट्रेनिंग देने के लिए गुजरात आए हैं।

80 यात्रियों ने किया सफर
बता दें, रविवार से प्लेन सेवा शुरू होते ही प्लेन दो दिनों के लिए फुल हो चुके थे। हालांकि, केवडिया से लौटते समय कम सवारी मिल रही हैं। तीन दिनों में ही 80 यात्रियों ने सी-प्लेन का लुत्फ उठाया। केवडिया (नर्मदा जिला) से साबरमती रिवरफ्रंट-अहमदाबाद के बीच की 136 किमी की दूरी सी-प्लेन 45 मिनट में तय करता है।

