गुजरात:केवडिया में 17 एकड़ में फैला विशाल आरोग्य वन, यहां होगा प्रकृति की गोद में पहुंचने का अहसास, देखें 10 PHOTOS...

गुजरात14 मिनट पहले
केवडिया स्थित विशाल आरोग्य वन की ड्रोन से ली गई फोटो।
  • आरोग्य वन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह है कि यहां के 6 गार्डन में 380 प्रकार के 5 लाख औषधीय पौधें उगाए गए हैं
  • यहां मरीज केरल के कई नामी आयु्र्वेदिक चिकित्सक और उनके स्टाफ से नेचुरल थैरेपी का लाभ ले सकते हैं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 2 दिन के गुजरात दौरे पर हैं। मोदी गांधीनगर से नर्मदा जिले के केवडिया पहुंचे कोरोनाकाल में ये मोदी का पहला गुजरात दौरा है। उन्होंने केवडिया में ट्यूरिज्म से जुड़े कई प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन किया। इन्हीं प्रोजेक्ट्स में से एक 17 एकड़ जमीन में फैला 'आरोग्य वन' भी है, जिसका मोदी ने आज लोकार्पण किया।

आरोग्य वन में लोटस तालाब भी बनाया गया है।
आरोग्य वन में लोटस तालाब भी बनाया गया है।

लाखों की संख्या में औषधीय पौधें
आरोग्य वन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह है कि यहां के 6 गार्डन में 380 प्रकार के 5 लाख औषधीय पौधें उगाए गए हैं। इसके अलावा लोटस तालाब, गार्डन ऑफ कलर्स, आल्बा गार्डन, लुटेआ गार्डन, अरोमा गार्डन, योग और ध्यान गार्डन, इंडोर प्लांटेशन विभाग, डिजिटल इन्फॉर्मेशन सेंटर, सोविनियर शॉप, आयुर्वेद फूड शॉप का भी निर्माण किया गया है। इसके अलावा एक गार्डन में आप आदिवासी संगीत का लुत्फ भी उठा सकते हैं।

आरोग्य वन में औषधीय पौधों का प्लांटेशन भी किया जाता है।
आरोग्य वन में औषधीय पौधों का प्लांटेशन भी किया जाता है।

आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा के लिए वेलनेस सेंटर भी
आरोग्य वन में एक विशाल वेलनेस सेंटर तैयार किया गया है। जहां, मरीज केरल के कई नामी आयु्र्वेदिक चिकित्सक और उनके स्टाफ से नेचुरल थैरेपी का लाभ ले सकते हैं। आरोग्य वन में योग और ध्यान का केंद्र भी बनाया गया है। आरोग्य वन में ही एक नर्सरी भी बनाई गई है, जिसे 'एकता नर्सरी' का नाम दिया गया है। इस नर्सरी के पीछे नरेंद्र मोदी का उद्देश्य यह है कि जब भी पर्यटक यहां आएं तो वे नर्सरी में से 'प्लांट ऑफ यूनिटी' के नाम से एक पौधा जरूर ले जाएं। शुरुआती चरण में यहां एक लाख पौधे रोपे गए हैं, जिनमें से 30 हजार पौधे बेचने के लिए तैयार हो चुके हैं।

आरोग्य वेलनेस सेंटर, जहां केरल के डॉक्टर्स और स्टाफ द्वारा अलग-अलग नेचर थैरेपी का लाभ दिया जाएगा।
आरोग्य वेलनेस सेंटर, जहां केरल के डॉक्टर्स और स्टाफ द्वारा अलग-अलग नेचर थैरेपी का लाभ दिया जाएगा।
आरोग्य वन में 380 प्रकार के 5 लाख पौधों का प्लांटेशन किया जा रहा है।
आरोग्य वन में 380 प्रकार के 5 लाख पौधों का प्लांटेशन किया जा रहा है।
डिजिटल इन्फॉर्मेशन सेंटर।
डिजिटल इन्फॉर्मेशन सेंटर।
आरोग्य वन की सैर करते पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी।
आरोग्य वन की सैर करते पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी।
योग और ध्यान गार्डन।
योग और ध्यान गार्डन।
योग और ध्यान गार्डन।
योग और ध्यान गार्डन।
आरोग्य वन में गार्डन ऑफ कलर्स, अरोमा गार्डन, योग और ध्यान गार्डन भी बनाया गया है।
आरोग्य वन में गार्डन ऑफ कलर्स, अरोमा गार्डन, योग और ध्यान गार्डन भी बनाया गया है।
