पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Ships From Hazira Not Engulfed Due To Engine Filter Jam, Passengers Stranded For 6 Hours, Today's Booking Canceled

दो दिन चलने के बाद रो-पेक्स सर्विस बंद:इंजन का फिल्टर जाम होने से हजीरा से घोघा नहीं गई शिप, 6 घंटे तक परेशान हुए यात्री, आज की बुकिंग रद्द

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रविवार काे पीएम ने किया था उद‌्घाटन

रो पेक्स सर्विस खराबी की वजह से दोे दिन बाद ही बंद हो गई। बताया जाता है कि इंजन का फिल्टर जाम हो गया था। मंगलवार को खराबी होने की वजह से शिप हजीरा से घोघा नहीं जा सकी। रो पेक्स सर्विस नहीं चलने से यात्री 6 घंटे तक परेशान हुए। बुधवार की बुकिंग भी रद्द कर दी गई है।

रो-रो पेक्स सर्विस शुरू होने से पहले ही तकनीकी खराबी के कारण घोघा से देरी से हजीरा आई थी। शुक्रवार काे रो पेक्स को खींचकर हजीरा लाया गया था। रविवार, 8 नवंबर को इसे ठीक करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने वर्च्युअल तरीके से हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया था। इसे प्रधानमंत्री का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट माना जाता है।

स्थिति: गुरुवार की बुकिंग पर भी असमंजस

राे-राे पैक्स फेरी में खराबी के कारण बुधवार की बुकिंग रद्द कर दी गई है। गुरुवार की बुकिंग पर भी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सका है। बुकिंग के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी देने की बात की जा रही है।

बुधवार को दिनभर ट्रायल करेंगे: चेतन

आईएसपीएल ओनर चेतन कॉन्ट्रेक्टर ने बताया कि रो-रो पैक्स फेरी के इंजन का फिल्टर जाम हो गया था। इस वजह से मंगलवार की ट्रिक को रद्द कर दिया गया था। हालांकि फिल्टर की खराबी को दूर कर दिया गया है। मंगलवार को रातभर इंजन को चालू रखेंगे। बुधवार को दिनभर जांच करने के बाद गुरुवार को फिर से चलाया जा सकता है। चेतन कॉन्ट्रेक्टर ने बताया कि सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो बुधवार को भी चला सकते हैं।

सोशल मीडिया में जताई नाराजगी
छह घंटे बाद यात्रियों को शिप के रद्द होने की जानकारी दी गई। यात्रियों ने शिप प्रबंधन से रो-पेक्स के चलने की पूछताछ करते रहे। इस दौरान शिप प्रबंधन की ओर से यात्रियों को संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया गया। इससेे यात्रियों की नारजगी और बढ़ गई। यात्रियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की। सूत्रों की मानें तो रो-पेक्स में महिलाओं और बच्चों के लिए उचित व्यवस्था नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें