अहमदाबाद में बड़ा हादसा:टेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगी, केमिकल यूनिट में ब्लास्ट; 6 लोगों की मौत

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
टेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में लगी आग।
  • दमकल विभाग के मुताबिक- गोदाम के बगल में एक बॉयलर में ब्लास्ट होने के कारण आग लगी
  • पास की केमिकल यूनिट में धमाका होने के बाद गोदाम की इमारत गिर गई और उसमें आग लग गई

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में बुधवार को एक टेक्सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई। पिपलाज रोड के नानूकाका एस्टेट में स्थित इस गोदाम में लगी आग के बीच से 12 लोगों को निकाला गया, जिनमें से 6 की मौत हो गई। वहीं, दो अन्य गंभीर है। दमकल विभाग के अधिकारी ने बताया कि गोदाम के बगल में एक बॉयलर में ब्लास्ट होने के कारण आग लगी। फिलहाल आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है।

मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार आग में इमारत का एक हिस्‍सा गिरने से ये मौतें हुई हैं। अहमदाबाद फायर ऐंड इमर्जेंसी सर्विस के प्रमुख के अनुसार, ऐसी जानकारी मिली है कि पास की केमिकल यूनिट में पहले धमाका हुआ इसके बाद इस टेक्सटाइल गोदाम की इमारत गिर गई साथ ही उसमें आग भी लग गई। सूत्रों का कहना है कि यूनिट में फायर सेफ्टी सिस्‍टम भी नही था।

पिपलाज रोड के नानूकाका एस्‍टेट में स्थित है गोदाम।
पिपलाज रोड के नानूकाका एस्‍टेट में स्थित है गोदाम।

ऐसी भी चर्चा है कि केमिकल यूनिट में पहले धमाके हुए। कपड़े के गोदाम के मालिक का आरोप है कि यह केमिकल फैक्‍ट्री अवैध तौर पर चलाई जा रही थी। फिलहाल, राहत और बचाव कार्य के साथ घटनास्‍थल की फरेंसिक जांच भी चल रही है।

