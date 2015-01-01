पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों की पैरवी:प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष सीआर पाटिल किसानों को कानून समझाएंगे, बारडोली में पहली सभा आज

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए सीआर पाटिल।
  • देशभर में 700 किसान सम्मेलन आयोजित करेगी भाजपा, गुजरात में 10 सम्मेलन होंगे

कृषि कानून को लेकर किसानों का आंदोलन और तेज होता जा रहा है। किसानों को समझाने के लिए भाजपा ने कमर कस ली है। इसी एवज में प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष और नवसारी के सांसद सीआर पाटिल ने बुधवार को सुबह 11 बजे पत्रकार वार्ता में कहा कि आंदोलन को राजनीतिक रंग देकर किसानों को गुमराह किया जा रहा है।

पाटिल ने कहा कि दिल्ली में चल रहे आंदोलन में किसान कम राजनीतिक दल के लोग ज्यादा हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किसानों के हित में नया कानून बनाया है। इसके तहत किसान अपनी इच्छानुसार देश में कहीं भी फसल को बेच सकते हैं। 30 दिन में भुगवान की व्यवस्था की गई है।

पाटिल ने कहा कि किसानों को समझाने के लिए देरभर में 700 सम्मेलन आयोजित किए जाएंगे। प्रदेश में 10 सम्मेमल होंगे, जिसमें गुरुवार को पहला सम्मेलन बारडोली में होगा। इसमें प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष सीआर पाटिल भी शामिल होंगे।

खालिस्तान-माओवादी जैसी ताकतें आंदोलन में
किसान कृषि कानून का विरोध क्यों कर रहे हैं इसका जवाब देते हुए पाटिल ने कहा कि कुछ लोग चाहते हैं कि आंदोलन चलता रहे। इसमें खालिस्तान-माओवादी जैसी कई ताकते शामिल हैं, जो किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। किसानों के मोबाइल पर कभी कनाडा से फोन आता है तो कभी कहीं और से। किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं तो देशभर में अनाज कहां से आ रहा है।

किसानों को 6000 सालाना दे रही सरकार
किसान अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि कृषि कानून उनके फायदे के लिए है। प्रधानमंत्री ने गरीब किसानों को सालाना 6 हजार रुपए देने का प्रावधान किया है। इससे पहले किसी पार्टी ने किसानों के लिए ऐसा कोई काम नहीं किया। विपक्ष आंदोलन के बहाने सत्ता तक पहुंचने की फिराक में है। एक पार्टी दिल्ली तक सीमित है तो दूसरी का अस्तित्व खतरे में है।

