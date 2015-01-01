पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टूडेंट V/S प्राेफेसर:छात्र बोले- प्रोफेसर अपनी इच्छानुसार पढ़ाते हैं, जब मन करता है तो ऑफलाइन हो जाते हैं

सूरत2 घंटे पहले
  • प्राइवेट कॉलेज के शिक्षक फीस माफ करने का विरोध कर रहे हैं

कोरोनाकाल में नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा छात्रों की ट्यूशन फीस माफ करने का प्राइवेट कॉलेजों के प्रोफेसर विरोध कर रहे हैं। प्रोफेसरों का तर्क है कि छात्रों की फीस माफ करने से हमारी तनख्वाह में कटौती होगी। इसी बात को लेकर प्रोफेसरों ने पिछले दिनों यूनिवर्सिटी में विरोध प्रदर्शन भी किया था। अब छात्रों ने गुरुओं पर पलटवार करते हुए आरोप लगाया है कि ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन में कोई दम नहीं है।

प्रोफेसर अपनी इच्छानुसार पढ़ाते हैं और जब मन में आता है तो ऑनलाइन हो जाते हैं। प्रोफेसरों के पढ़ाने का कोई टाइम-टेबल नहीं है। प्रोफेसरों की मनमानी से छात्रों की पढ़ाई पर असर पड़ रहा है। ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन से छात्रों के समझ में कुछ नहीं आ रहा है। छात्रों ने यूनिवर्सिटी से ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन का टाइम निर्धारित करने की मांग की है।

छात्र बोले: ऐसी पढ़ाई का कोई मतलब नहीं है
छात्रों ने कहा कि ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन का कोई मतलब नहीं है। कॉलेजों में समय भी निर्धारित नहीं किया गया है कि किस दिन कौन सा विषय पढ़ाया जाएगा। शिक्षक ऑनलाइन पढ़ाते-पढ़ाते अचानक ऑफलाइन हो जाते हैं। कॉलेजों में ऐसी व्यवस्था की जाए कि छात्रों को वीडियो समेत अन्य सामग्री उपलब्ध हो सके ताकि छात्र वीडियो के माध्यम से अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी कर सकें।

एबीवीपी: कॉलेज पूरी फीस वसूल रहे हैं
अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद की ओर से आरोप लगाया गया है कि कॉलेजों में छात्रों से पूरी फीस वसूली जा रही है। यूनिवर्सिटी ने फीस माफी का आदेश तो दे दिया है, पर अभी तक कॉलेजों को परिपत्र जारी नहीं किया है। कॉलेज यूनिवर्सिटी के परिपत्र का इंतजार किए बगैर छात्रों पर पूरी फीस भरने का दबाव डाल रहे हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी को तत्काल परिपत्र जारी करके कॉलेजों को आदेश देना चाहिए।

