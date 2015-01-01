पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी:छात्र जहां हैं वहां के नजदीकी सेंटर पर ही दे सकेंगे परीक्षा

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना काल में परीक्षा से चूके 400 छात्रों की परीक्षाएं 23 से

काेराेना की वजह से पिछले दिनाें परीक्षा नहीं दे पाने वाले 400 छात्र दोबारा परीक्षा दे सकेंगे। इन छात्रों की परीक्षा 23 नवंबर के बाद शुरू होगी। यूनिवर्सिटी ने कोरोना काल में परीक्षा न दे पाने वाले छात्रों को फेल कर दिया था। इसके बाद सिंडीकेट में यह मुद्दा उठाया गया था। सिंडीकेट में छात्रों की दोबारा परीक्षा लेने का निर्णय लिया गया। अब जो छात्र परीक्षा नहीं दे पाएंगे उन्हें फेल कर दिया जाएगा।

नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी ने परीक्षा विभाग को प्रश्नपत्र तैयार करने का आदेश दिया है। साइंस, काॅमर्स और आर्ट्स के छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। प्रश्नपत्र में किसी प्रकार की कोई गड़बड़ी न हो इसका पूरा ध्यान रखा जाएगा।कोरोना काल में यूजीसी के आदेशानुसार छात्रों की ऑफलाइन परीक्षा ली गई थी।

इस दौरान यह विकल्प भी रखा गया था कि जो छात्र परीक्षा से संतुष्ट नहीं होंगे वे दोबारा परीक्षा दे सकेंगे। पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट के अलग-अलग विभागों में कुल 78 छात्र परीक्षा से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं। पिछले दिनों सिंडीकेट की बैठक में इस मुद्दे को भी उठाया गया था, पर अब तक इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है।

सितंबर महीने में हुईथी छात्रों की परीक्षा
कोरोना महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए यूजीसी के निर्देशानुसार सितंबर महीने में नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी से जुड़े कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों की परीक्षा ली गई थी। जो छात्र उस दौरान परीक्षा नहीं दे पाए थे, अब दो महीने बाद उनके लिए फिर से परीक्षा देने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

बता दें कि परीक्षा के बाद छात्रों को सामान्य रिजल्ट दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान एटीकेटी का कोई उल्लेख नहीं होगा। जो छात्र परीक्षा में पास होंगे वे अगले सेमेस्टर में आसानी से प्रवेश ले सकेंगे।

निर्णय: सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क लगाना जरूरी होगा
अलग-अलग शहरों और ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले छात्र नजदीक सेंटर पर परीक्षा दे सकेंगे। छात्रों को सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ परीक्षाकक्ष में बैठाया जाएगा। इस दौरान मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। इससे ग्रामीण इलाकों और दूसरे शहरों, जिलों में रहने वाले छात्रों को परीक्षा देने में आसानी होगी।

निर्णय: ग्रेजुएट और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की अब नहीं बढ़ेगी अवधि
नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया चल रही है। ग्रेजुएट और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट में प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्रों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है, क्योंकि प्रवेश की अवधि अब नहीं बढ़ाई जाएगी। बार-बार अवधि बढ़ाए जाने से प्रवेश प्रक्रिया में परेशानी हो रही है। इससे नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी का सिस्टम बिगड़ रहा था। यूनिवर्सिटी ने प्रवेश की अवधि नहीं बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है।

यूनिवर्सिटी में 18 तक दिवाली वैकेशन
वीर नर्मद दक्षिण गुजरात यूनिवर्सिटी मेें 13 से 18 नवंबर तक दिवाली अवकाश रहेगा। इस दौरान प्रशासनिक समेत सभी कामकाज बंद रहेंगे। 19 नवंबर से यूनिवर्सिटी में सभी कामकाज शुरू हो जाएंगे। 23 नवंबर से कॉलेज भी खुल जाएंगे। छात्रों की पढ़ाई भी शुरू हो जाएगी।

