सूरत:छह साल में भी ग्रेजुएशन नहीं पूरा कर पाए छात्रों को मिलेगा एक और मौका, फेल कर दिए 400 छात्रों की भी परीक्षा कराई जाएगी

सूरत27 मिनट पहले
वीर नर्मद दक्षिण गुजरात यूनिवर्सिटी की फाइल फोटो।
  • यूनिवर्सिटी में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन के लिए परीक्षा देने वाले 75 छात्र ऐसे हैं जो कि यूनिवर्सिटी के परिणाम से खुश नहीं है
  • यूनिवर्सिटी से संलग्न कॉलेजों में पढ़ाई करने वाले दो हजार से ज्यादा छात्र ऐसे थे जो कि ग्रेजुएशन पूरा नहीं कर सके थे

वीर नर्मद दक्षिण गुजरात यूनिवर्सिटी की एकेडमिक काउंसिल ने 6 साल में भी ग्रेजुएशन पूरा नहीं कर सके छात्रों को एक और मौका देने निर्णय लिया है। इसके अलावा कोरोना काल में परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण फेल कर दिए 400 छात्रों की भी परीक्षा कराई जाएगी। दिवाली अवकाश दो दिन बाद शुरू करने का भी फैसला लिया गया है। इससे यूनिवर्सिटी के साथ उससे संलग्न कॉलेजों में पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों को फायदा मिलेगा। एकेडमिक काउंसिल की बैठक में चार मुद्दों पर निर्णय लिए गए। छात्रों की अधिकतर मांगों को मान लिया गया है। अब इस निर्णय को सिंडिकेट में रखा जाएगा, जिसकी मुहर लगने के बाद आगे की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।

यूनिवर्सिटी से संलग्न कॉलेजों में पढ़ाई करने वाले दो हजार से ज्यादा छात्र ऐसे थे जो कि ग्रेजुएशन पूरा नहीं कर सके थे। इसकी वजह यह थी कि यूनिवर्सिटी के नियम के मुताबिक यदि किसी छात्र को अपना ग्रेजुएशन पूरा करना है तो उसे 5 वर्ष के अंदर सभी परीक्षाएं पास करनी होंगी। अगर किसी छात्र की किसी विषय में एटीकेटी है तो उसे ज्यादा से ज्यादा 6 बार परीक्षा देने का मौका मिलता है। इसके बाद भी अगर कोई छात्र ग्रेजुएशन पूरा नहीं कर पाता तो उसे दोबारा से प्रथम साल से पढ़ाई की शुरुआत करनी होती है। अब ऐसे छात्रों एक बार फिर परीक्षा में बैठने का मौका दिया जाएगा। यदि किसी छात्र का किसी विषय में एटीकेटी है तो वह भी परीक्षा दे सकेगा।

एकेडमिक काउंसिल में लिए गए ये निर्णय
असंतुष्ट छात्रों की भी परीक्षा होगी यूनिवर्सिटी में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन के लिए परीक्षा देने वाले 75 छात्र ऐसे हैं जो कि यूनिवर्सिटी के परिणाम से खुश नहीं है। उन छात्रों ने यूनिवर्सिटी को कहा है कि उनके परीक्षा फिर से ली जाए तो ऐसे छात्रों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी फिर से परीक्षा लेगी और उनका परिणाम भी जारी करेगी।

ग्रेजुएशन पूरा करने का एक और मौका
एकेडमिक काउंसिल में लिए गए निर्णय के मुताबिक जो छात्र किसी भी कारण से अपना ग्रेजुएशन पूरा नहीं कर पाए और उनकी परीक्षा देने की समयावधि भी पूरी हो चुकी है, उन्हें एक बार और परीक्षा में बैठने का मौका दिया जाएगा। अभी इस पर निर्णय लिया जाना है कि एेसे छात्रों को दिवाली के बाद होने वाले परीक्षा में बिठाया जाए या फिर अप्रैल-मई की परीक्षा में।

काॅलेजों में दिवाली की छुट्टी अब 9 नवंबर से होगी
यूनिवर्सिटी से संलग्न कॉलेजों में पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों की छुट्टी के साथ-साथ दिवाली वैकेशन को इस बार मात्र 9 दिनों का रखा गया है, लेकिन उसकी भी तारीख में बदलाव कर दिया गया है। पहले यूनिवर्सिटी ने 6 नवंबर से 18 नवंबर तक दिवाली वैकेशन रखा गया था। अब इसे 9 नवंबर से 21 नवंबर तक कर दिया गया है। यूनिवर्सिटी के कई काम बाकी रह जाने की वजह से तारीख में बदलाव किया गया है।

कोरोनाकाल में अनुपस्थित फेल छात्रों की लेंगे परीक्षा
कोरोनावायरस की वजह से लॉकडाउन हो जाने के बाद जब यूनिवर्सिटी चालू हुई तो राज्य सरकार के आदेश के मुताबिक ऐसे छात्रों को फिर से मौका दिया जाना था। कोरोना से पीड़ित होने के साथ-साथ यदि कोई होम क्वाॅरेंटाइन में है या अन्य किसी वजह से परीक्षा नहीं दे सका तो ऐसे छात्र को फिर से मौका दिया जाना चाहिए था। हालांकि यूनिवर्सिटी ने ऐसे 400 छात्रों को फेल घोषित कर दिया था। सोमवार को निर्णय लिया गया कि जिन छात्रों को फेल घोषित किया गया है उनकी परीक्षा फिर से कराई जाएगी।

बीसीए की सीट को बढ़ाने को लेकर बनेगी कमेटी
एकेडमिक काउंसिल में इस बात को लेकर निर्णय लिया जाना था कि क्या शहर के बीसीए कॉलेजों के फुल हो जाने के बाद उसमें सीटें बढ़ाई जाएं या नहीं। क्योंकि बड़ी संख्या में छात्र इस वर्ष बीसीए में प्रवेश से वंचित रह गए हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों ने ज्ञापन भी दिया था। लेकिन इस मुद्दे पर निर्णय कमेटी पर निर्णय छोड़ दिया गया है। कहा गया कि कुलपति हेमाली देसाई की अध्यक्षता में एक कमेटी बनाई जाएगी। इस कमेटी के निर्णय के आधार पर ही सीटें बढ़ाई जाएंगी।

