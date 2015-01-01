पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे की सुविधा:बांद्रा टर्मिनस और भुज के बीच सुपरफास्‍ट विशेष ट्रेन चलाने का ऐलान, पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने पर भी विचार

अहमदाबाद25 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • इस विशेष ट्रेन से गुजरात और मुंबई में रहने वाले गुजराती समुदाय के लोगों को बड़ा फायदा होगा
  • दीवाली और छठ पूजा के त्योहारों के दौरान विशेष पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों चलाने पर हो रहा विचार

पश्चिम रेलवे ने बांद्रा टर्मिनस और भुज के बीच सुपरफास्‍ट विशेष ट्रेन चलाने का ऐलान किया है. ट्रेनों की बुकिंग निर्धारित PRS काउंटर्स और IRCTC वेबसाइट पर आज से शुरू हो गई है। मुंबई और भुज के बीच शुरू होने जा रही इस विशेष ट्रेन से गुजरात और मुंबई में रहने वाले गुजराती समुदाय के लोगों को बड़ा फायदा होगा। गौरतलब है कि मुंबई में बड़ी संख्या में गुजराती लोग रहते हैं।

वेस्टर्न रेलवे के नेटवर्क में कुल लोकल ट्रेनों की संख्या 1000 हो जाएगी
भारतीय रेलवे ने मुंबई के लोकल ट्रेनों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को मेंटेन करने और यात्रियों की सुविधाओं के लिए 1 नवम्बर से 610 और स्पेशल लोकल ट्रेनें चलानी शुरू की हैं। सेंट्रल रेलवे के नेटवर्क में 314 और स्पेशल लोकल ट्रेनें चलाई गई हैं, जिसके बाद वेस्टर्न रेलवे के नेटवर्क में कुल 1020 ट्रेनें हो गई हैं। वेस्टर्न रेलवे के नेटवर्क में 296 लोकल ट्रेनों को बढ़ाया गया है। इन ट्रेनों के चलने के बाद वेस्टर्न रेलवे के नेटवर्क में कुल लोकल ट्रेनों की संख्या 1000 हो जाएगी।

विशेष पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों के संचालन की योजना
वहीं, दीवाली और छठ पूजा के त्योहारों के दौरान पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा विशेष पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू करने जा रही है। अभी चल रही ट्रेनों की वेटिंग लिस्ट को देखते हुए रेलवे के उच्च अधिकारियों द्वारा ट्रेनों की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। स्पेशल ट्रेन उत्तर भारत और बिहार के लिए शुरू किए जाने की योजना, जिसका ऐलान आज हो सकता है। सबसे ज्यादा व्यस्त रूट पर जहां, लंबी वेटिंग है, उस रूट पर और क्लोन ट्रेन शुरू चलाए जाने की योजना पर अधिकारी लगे हुए हैं।

