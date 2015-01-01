पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऊर्जा के त्योहार पर विशेष:विश्व के 3 सुपर पावर्स को परमाणु रिएक्टर दे रहा सूरत

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
भास्कर में पहली बार देखिए... ऐसे तैयार होता है रिएक्टर
  • क्योंकि... चीन, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस जैसी महाशक्तियों समेत कई देशों के लिए न्यूक्लीयर पावर प्लांट के रिएक्टर हमारे सूरत में बन रहे

(लवकुश मिश्रा) ऊर्जा पर्व (दीपावली) के मौके पर यह खबर आपको गर्व की ऊर्जा से भर सकती है। दुनिया के सुपर पावर (महाशक्तियों) में शुमार चीन, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस सहित कई देशों के न्यूक्लीयर पावर के पीछे सूरत का अहम योगदान है। क्योंकि न्यूक्लीयर पावर प्लांट के रिएक्टर सूरत में बनाए जा रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं अब तक 35 से ज्यादा जटिल और बड़े रिएक्टर तैयार कर विश्वभर में भेजे जा चुके हैं।

लार्सन एंड टुब्रो (एलएंडटी) की सूरत के हजीरा में स्थित हेवी इंजीनियरिंग शाखा में इनका निर्माण हो रहा है। इस साल चीन, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस, यूएई, ओमान ज़ैसे विभिन्न देशों को रिफाइनरी पेट्रोलियम, न्यूक्लियर फ्यूजन थर्मल, पेट्रोकेमिकल के क्षेत्र में उनकी ऊर्जा दक्षता को बरकरार रखने के लिए रिएक्टर तैयार करके भेजे गए हैं।

इसके अलावा इस साल क्रायोस्टेट के सबसे जटिल एवं फाइनल एसेंब्ली को आईटीईआर, फ्रांस के लिए रवाना कर दिया है। क्रायोस्टेट, दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा स्टेनलेसस्टील, हाई-वैक्यूम प्रेशर चैंबर है। यह वैश्विक न्यूक्लियर फ्यूजन की क्षेत्र की महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि के साथ-साथ मेक इन इंडिया के लिए भी गर्व का क्षण रहा।

फ्रांस के कैदराश में डेढ़ लाख करोड़ की लागत से परमाणु फ्यूजन रिएक्टर का कार्य प्रगति पर है। इस परमाणु फ्यूजन रिएक्टर में सूरज से भी ज्यादा गर्मी और ऊर्जा निर्मित होगी जिसे ठंडा रखने के लिए हजीरा में बना यह क्रायोस्टेट एक विशाल रेफ्रिजरेटर का काम करेगा। इस प्रोजेक्ट में भारत का 9 प्रतिशत योगदान है।

क्रायोस्टैट संयोजन को बाहरी कवच के रूप में इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा, जिसका वजन 650 मीट्रिक टन है, यह 29.4 मीटर चौड़ा और 29 मीटर ऊंचा है। बता दें कि यूएई को सर्वाधिक 16 और ओमान को 6 रिएक्टर भेजे जा चुके हैं।

चीन को 4, ब्रिटेन को एक भेजा| चीन की लिअयुंगांग पेट्रोकेमिकल कंपनी लिमिटेड कंपनी को चार रिएक्टर भेजे गए हैं। यह लार्ज ट्यूबलर रिएक्टर ईथीलीन ग्लाइकोल प्रोडक्शजन के लिए हंै। यूके (ब्रिटेन) की सबसे बड़ी रिफाइनरी एक्सान यूके फास्ट प्रोजेक्ट में अल्ट्रा सल्फर डीजल प्रोडक्शन में ऊर्जा दक्षता को बरकरार रखने को एक रिएक्टर भेजा है।

दो क्रिकेट पिच के बराबर है 1 रिएक्टर| यहां बनने वाले इन रियक्टरों को जटिल सामग्रियों से बनाया गया है। कुछ रिएक्टर का कुल वजन 9500 मीट्रिक टन है, जो 232.5 मिलीमीटर की मोटाई जटिल क्रोम मोली वैनेडियम सामग्री से बने हैं। यूरिया रिएक्टर जैसे कुछ रिएक्टर इकट्ठे कर दिए जाएं तो दो क्रिकेट पिचों से ज्यादा (45 मीटर) अधिक लंबे होंगे।

