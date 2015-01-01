पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर:रक्षा क्षेत्र के लिए हाईडेंसिटी यार्न से 10 लाख मीटर फेब्रिक्स तैयार करेगा सूरत

सूरत23 मिनट पहले
  • पहली बार रक्षा क्षेत्र के लिए कपड़े तैयार करने का ऑर्डर मिला

शहर के टेक्सटाइल कारोबारियों को रक्षा क्षेत्र में यूनिफॉर्म, बेग, बुलेट प्रूफ वेस्ट सहित अन्य वस्तुएं तैयार की जा सके, इसके लिए कपड़ा तैयार करने का ऑर्डर मिला है। अभी तक रक्षा क्षेत्र में उपयोग होने वाला फेब्रिक्स चीन, ताइवान और कोरिया से आयात होता था।

कुछ माह पूर्व कन्फैडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन इंडस्ट्री दक्षिण गुजरात चैप्टर के पदाधिकारियों और उद्यमियों डीआरडीओ के अधिकारियों ने बैठक की थी। जिसमें सूरत की टेक्सटाइल इंडस्ट्री एयरफोर्स, इंडियन आर्मी और इंडियन नैवी सहित अन्य रक्षा दलों की जरूरत के अनुसार फेब्रिक्स बनाने का अनुरोध किया था।

अधिकारियों ने बताया था कि केवल रक्षा क्षेत्र में यूनिफॉर्म के लिए ही हर साल 55 लाख मीटर फेब्रिक्स की जरूरत होती है। अब केंद्र सरकार ने पहली बार सूरत के टेक्सटाइल उद्यमियों को 10 लाख मीटर फैब्रिक्स तैयार करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है।

गार्मेंटिंग कंपनियां फैब्रिक्स को प्रोसेस कर तैयार करेंगी यूनिफॉर्म व पैराशूट

सूरत के उद्यमियों को अभी केवल हाईडेंसिटी यार्न से केवल फैब्रिक्स तैयार करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। ये ऑर्डर दो महीने में पूरा कर पंजाब और हरियाणा की गार्मेंट कपंनियों को भेजा जाएगा। जहां फैब्रिक्स पर विविध प्रोसेस कर उसके साथ ही कपड़े का डेनियर अर्थात उसकी गुणवत्ता और थिकनेस बढ़ाई जाएगी। फिर इससे बूट, पैराशूट, यूनिफॉर्म आदि तैयार किए जाएंगे।

यार्न से जब फेब्रिक्स बने तब उसकी हाईडेंसिटी न बदले, यह सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज
डीआरडीओ की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही लेबोरेटरी की व्यवस्था की। फिर स्किल्ड लेबर से स्पेशल सुपरविजन में यह फेब्रिक्स तैयार कराया है। कपड़े की हाईडेंसिटी कम न हो इस तरह के यार्न से फेब्रिक्स तैयार करना हमारे लिए चुनौतीपूर्ण था।
-संजय सरावगी, एमडी, लक्ष्मीपति ग्रुप

