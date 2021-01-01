पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेमू की उल्टी चुनावी ‘चाल’:मंजूरी के एक दिन बाद चलाई सूरत-वलसाड मेमू, यात्री स्टेशन पहुंचे तो कहा- रिजर्वेशन कराओ

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सूरत स्टेशन पर खड़ी मेमू ट्रेन। 22 यात्रियों को लेकर रवाना हुई, वलसाड पहुंचते-पहुंचते 10-12 यात्री ही रह गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
सूरत स्टेशन पर खड़ी मेमू ट्रेन। 22 यात्रियों को लेकर रवाना हुई, वलसाड पहुंचते-पहुंचते 10-12 यात्री ही रह गए।
  • नतीजा...सूरत से 22 यात्री ही जा पाए, 889 सीटें खाली गईं

सांसद सीआर पाटिल की मांग पर रेलवे ने जल्दबाजी में सूरत-वलसाड मेमू चला तो दी, लेकिन यह चाल उल्टी पड़ गई। सूरत से 22 यात्री ही जा सके, जबकि वापसी में 35 ही आए। सूरत मनपा का चुनाव 21 फरवरी को है। 1 फरवरी को नामांकन शुरू हुए हैं। इससे पहले 31 जनवरी को ही इस ट्रेन को आरक्षित चलाने की मंजूरी दे दी गई। 2 फरवरी को पहले दिन जब सूरत स्टेशन पर इस ट्रेन को पकड़ने के लिए यात्री पहुंचे तो उनसे कहा गया कि रिजर्वेशन कराओ।

कोरोना के पहले यह ट्रेन अनारक्षित चल रही थी, इसलिए यात्री वही सोचकर आए थे। उन्हें पता ही नहीं था कि यह ट्रेन आरक्षित चला रहे हैं। इससे 22 यात्रियों का ही रिजर्वेशन हो पाया। सूरत से 889 सीटें खाली गईं। उधना स्टेशन पर तो एक भी यात्री नहीं आया। 12 कोच वाली इस मेमू में कुल 911 सीटें हैं।

यात्रियों को पता ही नहीं कि ट्रेन आरक्षित है, उधना स्टेशन पर तो एक भी यात्री नहीं आया, वलसाड 10-12 ही पहुंचे, वापसी में 35 ही सूरत आए

सुविधा: मेमू के लिए 10 दिन तक का अग्रिम टिकट बुक करा सकते हैं यात्री 09152 मेमू स्पेशल सूरत से सुबह 9.20 बजे रवाना हुई और 11.35 बजे वलसाड पहुंची। इसी तरह 09151 मेमू स्पेशल दोपहर 15.35 बजे वलसाड से रवाना हुई और शाम 17.33 बजे सूरत पहुंची। यह ट्रेन दोनों दिशाओं में डुंगरी, बिलिमोरा जंक्शन, अमलसाड, अनचेली, वेडछा, नवसारी, मारोली, सचिन, भेस्तान और उधना जंक्शन पर रुकी। इस ट्रेन की बुकिंग 10 दिनों की अग्रिम आरक्षण अवधि (एआरपी) के रूप में शुरू की गई है।

यहां हुई चूक: 2 फरवरी को सुबह ट्रेन चलनी थी, 1 की शाम शुरू की बुकिंग
सूरत-वलसाड मेमू 2 फरवरी को सुबह 9.20 बजे रवाना होनी थी, लेकिन इसका रिजर्वेशन 1 फरवरी को शाम 4 बजे शुरू किया गया। इससे यात्रियों को जानकारी ही नहीं मिल सकी। सूरत में जब ट्रेन खड़ी की गई तो रेल अधिकारियों को डर था कि यात्री कहीं हंगामा न कर दें। सतर्कता बरतते हुए अधिकारियों ने उधना स्टेशन पर आरपीएफ और बुकिंग स्टाफ को अलर्ट कर दिया।

हालांकि उधना स्टेशन पर एक भी यात्री इस ट्रेन को नहीं मिला। रेलवे अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यात्रियों को अभी इस ट्रेन के बारे में ठीक से जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है। इससे बुकिंग बहुत ही कम रही। दो-तीन दिन में यात्रियों को इसके बारे में पता चल जाएगा तो बुकिंग बढ़ सकती है।

यह लिया सबक: अब सूरत से ट्रेन छूटने के बाद भी देंगे रिजर्व टिकट
22 मार्च 2020 से बंद सूरत-वलसाड मेमू 10 माह बाद शुरू हुई। इसे चलाने की घोषणा अचानक हुई। इससे अधिकतर लोगों को इसके बारे में पता ही नहीं था। यात्रियों को लगा कि जनरल टिकट लेकर ही यात्रा करनी है। सूरत स्टेशन पहुंचे तो वहां अनाउंसमेंट हो रही थी रिजर्वेशन टिकट लेकर ही ट्रेन में बैठें। इस पर कई यात्री लाैट गए।

जानकारी नहीं होने से बहुत से यात्री आए ही नहीं। पहली ट्रिप में खाली ट्रेन चलने के बाद रेलवे ने सबक लिया और वर्चुअल लोकेशन सिस्टम लागू कर दिया। इसके तहत सूरत से ट्रेन रवाना होने के बाद भी यात्री सचिन, नवसारी, अमलसाड से रिजर्व टिकट ऑनलाइन या काउंटर पर ले सकेंगे। वापसी में यही नियम लागू होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser