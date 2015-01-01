पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Swelling In The Heart Of People Who Have Been Cured Of Corona, The Doctor Said More Than 10 Cases Have Come In A Week.

नई समस्या:कोरोना से ठीक हुए लोगों के हार्ट में हो रही सूजन डॉक्टर बोले- एक सप्ताह में 10 से ज्यादा केस आ चुके

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • सांस की समस्या, बार-बार बुखार, कमजोरी, बदन दर्द आदि समस्या भी आ रहीं

कोरोना के मामले भले ही कम आ रहे हों और मौत भी कम हो रही हो पर कोरोना के कारण मरीजों को तरह-तरह की समस्याएं आ रही हैं। कोरोना वायरस के कारण लंग्स में एंवलमेन्ट के कारण हुए फाइब्रोसिस के बाद सांस की समस्या, बीच-बीच मे बुखार, कमजोरी, बदन दर्द आदि समस्या के बाद डॉक्टर अब हार्ट में सूजन की समस्या देख रहे हैं। पिछले 1 हफ्ते में ऐसे 10 से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं।

कोरोना से ठीक हुए मरीज को सर दर्द बुखार की समस्या आने पर जांच के बाद डॉक्टरों ने पाया कि मरीज के हार्ट में सूजन की स्थिति बन रही है। फिलहाल डॉक्टरों के पास इसका इलाज है। लगभग सभी वर्ग के मरीजों को यह समस्या हो रही है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि जैसे-जैसे हम केस देखते जाएंगे स्थिति और साफ होती जाएगी।

केस-1 बारडोली के मढ़ी गांव निवासी 14 वर्षीय बेटी विभूति को 20 अक्टूबर को अचानक बुखार, सर दर्द शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद बारडोली के एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज शुरू हुआ। यहां से 24 अक्टूबर को सूरत के एक निजी अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। जांच में डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि हृदय में सूजन है। सिविल में इलाज किया।

केस-2 कतारगाम निवासी 40 वर्षीय राजेश लखानी को जुलाई में कोरोना हुआ था। सिटी स्कैन में 30 फीसदी एंवलमेन्ट मिला था। बाद में वह ठीक हो गए लेकिन कुछ कॉम्पलीकेशन लगातार आ रहे थे। बीच मे सीने में तेज दर्द होने लगा एक निजी अस्पताल में जांच के बाद पता चला कि हार्ट में सूजन जैसी स्थिति है।

केस-3 भेस्तान निवासी 35 वर्षिय अजय राठौर को भी यही समस्या हुई। अक्टूबर में कोरोना हुआ 10 बाद ठीक हो गए। कुछ दिन ठीक रहे। सीने में कभी कभी दर्द होता था। पहले जितनी ऊर्जा नही रही। इधर इधर से इलाज चल रहा था। आराम नही हुआ तो सिविल में दिखाया जहां हार्ट के सूजन होने की स्थिति मिली। इलाज चल रहा है।

वायरस के कारण हुए लंग्स में एंवलमेन्ट अधिक होने वाली स्थिति में हार्ट पर बुरा असर पड़ता है। ऐसे मरीजों को दवा और इंजेक्शन से ब्लड प्रेशर कम करते हैं। हार्ट को रिलेक्स मिलने पर धीरे-धीरे सूजन कम हो जाती है। सांस लेने में समस्या इसका मुख्य लक्षण है। -डॉ. अमित गामित, नोडल ऑफिसर, मेडिसिन विभाग प्रोफेसर, सिविल

