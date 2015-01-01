पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:स्विफ्ट में आए और 25 लाख की फॉर्च्यूनर चुराकर ले गए

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोकेशन देने पर भी पुलिस ने आरोपियों को नहीं पकड़ा

चौक बाजार के सिंगणपोर इलाके में मंगलवार काे सुबह सवा चार बजे स्विफ्ट कार में आए चोर 25 लाख रुपए की फॉर्च्यूनर चुराकर फरार हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार सिंगणपोर चार रास्ते के पास अक्षरदीप सोसाइटी में रहने वाले राहुल रामदेव भादरका कंस्ट्रक्शन का कारोबार करते हैं। राहुल के पास फॉर्च्यूनर कार है। मंगलवार को सुबह घर के बाहर खड़ी कार गायब थी।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखा तो सुबह सवा चार बजे स्विफ्ट कार में चार लोग आते हुए दिखाई दिए। आरोपी फॉर्च्यूनर कार का लॉक तोड़कर अपने साथ ले गए। कार की कीमत 25 लाख रुपए बताई जाती है। फास्ट टैग के आधार पर कार टोल टैक्स को पार करके आगे निकल रही थी। टोल के आधार पर कार का पूरा लोकशन मिल रहा था। सुबह सात बजे कार कामरेज टोल नाके से आगे निकली।

इसके बार करजण और दोपहर दो बजे राजस्थान के पिरानी पहुंच गई। राहुल ने टोल टैक्स के आधार पर पुलिस और क्राइम ब्रांच को कार का पूरा लोकेशन दिया, इसके बावजूद पुलिस आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर पाई। ज्ञातव्य है कि शहर में रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा है, इसके बावजूद चोर-उचक्के धड़ल्ले से शहर में घूम रहे हैं।

राहुल ने चौक बाजार पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। अपराध के काबू में होने का दावा करने वाली क्राइम ब्रांच लोकेशन मिलने के बाद भी आरोपियों को नहीं पकड़ पाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें