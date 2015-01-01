पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रात का कर्फ्यू:अति आवश्यक है तो अनुमति लो, बेवजह घूमने पर रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक रोक; एसटी बसें बंद पर ट्रेन-कैब चलेंगी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रात्रि कर्फ्यू के बाद सूनी सड़क
  • सीपी बोले- रात की शादी टालें, अगर मुहूर्त है तो पुलिस से अनुमति लें

सूरत में शनिवार रात से कर्फ्यू लग गया, जो अनिश्चितकाल के लिए रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू है। लेकिन, यह कर्फ्यू अब कन्फ्यूजन पैदा कर रहा है। क्योंकि अधिकांश लोगों को पता ही नहीं कि कर्फ्यू के दौरान किस चीज की अनुमति होगी और किस चीज की नहीं। सबसे बड़ी समस्या शादी को लेकर है। क्योंकि अधिकांश शादियां रात में होती हैं खासतौर पर राजस्थानीय और उत्तर भारतीय समाज की।

ऐसे में शादी वाले घरों में यह चर्चा का विषय रहा कि यह कर्फ्यू कब तक रहेगा और शादी के लिए कैसे अनुमति मिलेगी। अगर अनुमति मिल भी गई तो क्या-क्या शर्ते होंगी। उधर व्यापारियों के सामने इस बात की चिंता है कि कर्फ्यू की वजह से बाहर के व्यापारी आ सकेंगे या नहीं। होटल वालों की चिंता रही कि रात में उनका व्यवसाय कैसे चलेगा।

बाहर से आने वाले यात्रियों को सूरत स्टेशन से रात को ऑटो या टैक्सी मिल पाएगी या नहीं। ऐसी तमाम चिंताएं और कन्फ्यूजन लोगों में देखने को मिला। सबसे बड़ी चर्चा इस बात की रही कि कहीं लॉकडाउन तो नहीं लगने वाला है।

फिलहाल राज्य सरकार और स्थानीय प्रशासन ने कई समस्याओं और संशय को दूर किया है। इसके लिए गाइड लाइन का पालन करना होगा। आवश्यक शर्तों को पूरा कर कर्फ्यू के दौरान आप अपने जरूरी काम निपटा सकते हैं या कहीं आ जा सकेंगे।

कोरोना के 262 नए मामले, 2 की मौत, 222 डिस्चार्ज
डॉक्टर, इनकम टैक्स अधिकारी, बैंक कर्मी, टेक्सटाइल व्यापारी, टीचर, डायमंड वर्कर, टेक्सटाइल वर्कर, छात्र, केमिस्ट, एलआईसी एजेंट, सहित शहर में 211 और ग्रामीण में 51 यानी 262 नए मामले सामने आए। इस तरह अब तक करोना के 41,140 मामले आ चुके हैं। शनिवार को इलाज के दौरान 2 मरीजों की मौत हुई।

मौत का आंकड़ा 1039 तक पहुंच गया। वहीं दूसरी ओर शहर के 179 और ग्रामीण के 43 यानी 222 मरीज ठीक हुए, जिसे मिलाकर अब तक 38,702 मरीज ठीक हो कर घर जा चुके हैं। फिलहाल 1399 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। शहर में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं अभी कंट्रोल में हैं।

सवाल आपके, जवाब प्रशासन के...

कर्फ्यू के दौरान जिनके घरों में शादी है उन्हें क्या करना होगा? -शादियों के लिए स्थानीय एग्जीक्यूटिव मजिस्ट्रेट तथा मामलतदार की मंजूरी आवश्यक है। अगर जरूरत पड़ने पर ट्रेन या फ्लाइट पकड़ना हो तो रात को कैसे निकलें? -रेलवे और एयरपोर्ट पर माल सामान की आवाजाही शुरू रहेंगी। इसके अलावा रेलवे तथा एयरपोर्ट से लेने और छोड़ने के लिए वैलिड टिकट दिखाना होगा, जिसके लिए टैक्सी तथा रेडियो कैब की सेवाएं शुरु रहेंगी। रात को नौकरी पर जाना हो तो कैसे जाएं, क्यां परमिशन मिलेगी? -आवश्यक चीजों के उत्पादन, दवाएं तथा उत्पादन औद्योगिक विभाग में जरूरी प्रक्रिया से जुड़े लोग, औद्योगिक ईकाइयों के कर्मचारियों के पहचान पत्र मान्य रहेंगे। हालांकि बेहतर है कि 9 बजे से पहले ही कंपनी में पहुंच जाएं। क्या रात को एसटी बसें चलेंगी? - राज्य सरकार ने सूरत सहित कर्फ्यू वाले शहरों में रात के वक्त एसटी बसों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। शादी में कितने लोगों के शामिल होने की इजाजत मिलेगी? - फिलहाल अभी 200 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति है। लेकिन, इसकी अनुमति लेनी जरूरी होगी। बाईरोड से यात्रा करने वाले लोग रात 9 बजे के बाद शहर में प्रवेश कर सकेंगे? - टोलटैक्स रसीद या कर्फ्यू पास के रूप में दिखाना है।

कपड़ा मार्केट: सुबह 9 से शाम 7 बजे तक चालू रहेगा, शाम 7 बजे तक ट्रांसपोर्टर ले सकेंगे माल

सभी कपड़ा मार्केट के खुलने का समय सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 7 वजे तक रहेगा। इसके अलावा किसी भी व्यक्ति को मास्क पहने बगैर मार्केट या दुकान में प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। मार्केट में आने वाले सभी को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। ऑक्सीजन लेवल एवं टेंपरेचर चेक करना एवं सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था अनिवार्य होगी।

कपड़ा मार्केट में पान-गुटखा खाकर थूकने पर दण्ड वसूलना हाेगा एवं सामूहिक ग्रुप में खाना खाने से परहेज रखना होगा। बाहर से आने वाले प्रत्येक व्यापारी, कर्मचारी, श्रमिक एवं मजदूरों को कोविड - 19 टेस्ट करवाने के पश्चात ही कार्य पर आना होगा। फोस्टा, एसजीटीटीए, एसएमए और वीपीएस द्वारा व्यापारियों से कोविड की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक और नए समय पर दुकान खोलने की अपील की गई। सूरत टेक्सटाइल गुड्स ट्रांसपोर्ट वेल्फेयर एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष युवराज देसले ने कहा कि शाम 7 बजे तक ट्रांसपोर्ट में माल लिया जाएगा।

अगर 7:30 का समय हो जाए तब भी पार्सल लिए जाएंगे। क्योंकि 9 बजे कर्फ्यू लगने से ट्रांसपोर्ट में काम करने वाले लोगों को परेशानी हो सकती है। कपड़ा व्यापारी अरुण पाटोदिया ने बताया कि कपड़ा मार्केट शाम 7 बजे बन्द होगा तो ट्रांसपोर्ट कम से कम 8 बजे तक पार्सल लेने की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।

अहमदबाद में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ जाने के वजह से कर्फ्यू लगाया है इसके बाद एहतियात के तौर पर सूरत में भी शनिवार रात से रात्रि कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है, इस बारे में शहर पुलिस कमिश्नर अजय कुमार तोमर ने कहा कि रात्रि 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक लागू किए गए कर्फ्यू का सभी को पालन करना होगा। कोई भी नागरिक रात को या कर्फ्यू के समय दौरान अनावश्यक घरों से बाहर ना निकलें।

कर्फ्यू के दौरान यानी रात को 9 से सुबह 6 बजे के बीच कोई भी शादी समारोह ना रखें। अगर मुहूर्त है तो उसके लिए लिए स्थानीय पुलिस थाने से जरूरी अनुमति लेनी होंगी। तोमर ने कहा कि वर्तमान में कोविड - 19 की परिस्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए जिसमे खास तौर से गुजरात के बाहर के केस बढ़े है, गुजरात में भी कई जगह केस बढ़ने के आंकड़े सामने में आए है जिसे ध्यान रखते हुए सूरत में भी रात 9 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक रात्रि कर्फ्यू अमल में रहेगा, कोई भी आना जाना नहीं होगा, अनावश्यक कोई भी गतिविधि रात को 9 बजे के बाद से ना करे,इसलिए कर्फ्यू लागू किया गया है।

त्यौहार के सीजन में काफी भीड़ दिखाई दी, खानपान के स्थानों पर लोगों की भीड़ दिखाई दी, इसी वजह से संक्रमण ज्यादा न फैले और नागरिकों के हित में यह कदम उठाये जा रहे है। रात को 9 से सुबह 6 बजे लोग अपने घरों से बाहर न निकले, किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थान, सड़क, गली जगहों में खड़े न रहें और पैदल कहीं यात्रा न करें।

पेट्रोलीयम, सीएनजी, फायर, एमरजेंसी सर्विसेस और आवश्यक सेवाओं का कर्फ्यू से छूट दी गई है। इसके अलावा यह भी कहा है कि रात को 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कोई शादी समारोह न रखे, कोई मुहूर्त हो तो उसके लिए पुलिस थाने से अनुमति लेनी होगी। कम से कम लोग इकट्ठा हो, जो सबके लिए अच्छा रहेगा।। पुलिस कमिश्नर ने सभी से सहयोग की अपील की है।

समस्याएं: कर्फ्यू में शादी और समारोहों को रियायत देने और आवश्यक वाहनों को पास जारी करने की भी मांग

कर्फ्यू से होटल, खानपान, केटरिंग, इवेंट, मंडप, बिजली, कलाकार और फोटोग्राफर संघों से जुड़े लोगों को कुछ कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसके चलते चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स द्वारा कलेक्टर, मेयर, पालिका कमिश्नर और पुलिस आयुक्त को मांग कर राहत देने की मांग की। चैम्बर ने बताया कि कर्फ्यू में पूर्व नियोजित शादी और समारोह में समस्या होगी।

इन कार्यक्रमों के पूरा होने के बाद इससे जुड़े कर्मचारियों को अपने घरों तक जाने में दो से तीन घंटे लगते हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें वाहन के लिए कर्फ्यू पास और वाहन पास दिया जाए। एसओपी के अनुसार कुल 200 व्यक्ति समारोह में भाग ले सकते हैं, लेकिन किसी भी समारोह के लिए लगभग 50 कर्मचारी हैं जो समारोह को सफल बनाने के लिए काम करते हैं।

इसलिए इन 50 व्यक्तियों को 200 लोगों के एसओपी में नहीं गिना जाए। उनमें से कुछ शहर के बाहर के समारोह होते हैं और उन्हें भी सूरत पहुंचने में कर्फ्यू का सामना करना होता है। इसलिए उचित व्यवस्था करने के लिए मांग की गई है। ताकि सूरत में भी ऐसे वाहनों को आसानी से प्रवेश मिल सके। सभी संघों के प्रतिनिधियों ने स्थानीय प्रशासन के 3 अधिकारियों के साथ भी आमने-सामने मुलाकात की।

चैंबर के अध्यक्ष दिनेश नवाडिया ने उप मुख्यमंत्री नितिन पटेल के साथ टेलीफोन पर चर्चा की। इसके अलावा सूरत के मेयर डॉ. जगदीश पटेल और सूरत के नगर आयुक्त बंछानिधि पाणि से भी बात हुई। प्रशासन ने आश्वासन दिया कि कर्फ्यू पासों को तत्काल जारी किया जाएगा।

कपड़ा और हीरे सहित सभी उद्योगों में शामिल निर्माताओं से स्पष्ट किया गया है कि कारखानों को रात के कर्फ्यू के दौरान जारी रखने की अनुमति दी जाए। लेकिन कारीगर निर्धारित कर्फ्यू अवधि के दौरान बाहर नहीं निकल पाएंगे। रात 8:30 बजे तक प्रवेश और सुबह 6:00 बजे निकलना होगा।

