पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Tantric Molested Two Real Sisters, Both Came To Reality When Pregnant, Tantric And Servant Arrested

तंत्र विद्या के बहाने दुष्कर्म:तांत्रिक ने दो सगी बहनों से किया दुष्कर्म, दोनों के गर्भवती होने पर हकीकत आई सामने, तांत्रिक और सेवक अरेस्ट

सूरत22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस हिरासत में दुष्कर्म का आरोपी तांत्रिक।
  • आरोपी तांत्रिक ने विधि के लिए लड़कियों के पिता से 50 हजार रुपए भी वसूले
  • लड़कियों के पिता को तांत्रिक विधि के लिए अलग-अलग भेजने को कहा और दुष्कर्म किया

गुजरात के नवसारी जिले के गणदेवी गांव में एक पाखंडी तांत्रिक के झांसे में आकर एक ही परिवार की दो बहनें दुष्कर्म का शिकार होकर गर्भवती हो गईं। इसके अलावा तांत्रिक ने विधि के बहाने पीड़िताओं के पिता से 50 हजार रुपए भी हड़प लिए। लड़कियों के गर्भवती होने पर मामले का खुलासा हुआ तो मामला पुलिस तक पहुंचा। पुलिस ने आरोपी तांत्रिक और उसके सेवक को अरेस्ट कर लिया है।

घर की कलह से मुक्ति पाने तांत्रिक के चक्कर में फंसा पिता
दर्ज शिकायत के अनुसार, गणदेवी गांव में रहने वाले पीड़ित परिवार की चार बेटियां हैं। इनमें से दो बेटियों की शादी हो चुकी है, लेकिन आए दिन पारिवारिक विवाद के चलते एक बेटी मायके में ही रहती है। इसी दौरान परिवार के मुखिया रमेश (परिवर्तित नाम) को तांत्रिक तांत्रिक विष्णु महाराज के बारे में पता चला। रमेश तांत्रिक विष्णु से मिलने जा पहुंचा और उसे अपने घर में मचे कलह के बारे में बताया। तांत्रिक बने विष्णु ने उससे कहा कि तुम्हारे घर में किसी शैतानी आत्मा का वास है, जो तुम्हारी बेटी को परेशान कर रहा है और वह तुम्हारी बेटी को ससुराल में टिकने नहीं दे रहा। तांत्रिक की इस बात का रमेश को भरोसा हो गया और वह तांत्रिक विधि के लिए भी तैयार हो गया।

पिता ने ही तांत्रिक के पास भेजा बेटी को
तांत्रिक विष्णु ने तांत्रिक विधि के लिए रमेश से 50 हजार रुपए भी लिए और उससे कहा कि अपनी बेटी को मेरे पास अकेले भेजना होगा। इसके बाद रमेश ने खुद बेटी को तांत्रिक के पास अकेले और किसी को न बताने की बात कह कर भेजा। इसी दौरान विष्णु ने तांत्रिक विधि के बहाने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। लोक-लाज के डर से पीड़िता चुप रही तो दूसरी बार भी उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

छोटी बेटी को भी पिता ले गया तांत्रिक के पास
इस मामले में सबसे ज्यादा चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि जब बड़ी बेटी ने तांत्रिक के पास जाने से मना कर दिया तो पिता तांत्रिक के कहने पर अपनी छोटी नाबालिग को उसके पास छोड़ आया। विष्णु ने उसके साथ भी विधि के बहाने कई बार रेप किया और उसके साथ शादी की बात कहकर उसे चुप रहने को कहा।

दोनों बेटियां हो गईं प्रेग्नेंट
हाल ही में दोनों बेटियों के प्रेग्नेंट होने की बात जब परिवार को पता चली तो उनके पैरों के नीचे से जमीन खिसक गई। पूछताछ पर मालूम हुआ कि तांत्रिक विष्णु ने ही दोनों के साथ दुष्कर्म किया था। इसके बाद मामला पुलिस तक पहुंचा और रेप के आरोप में पुलिस ने तांत्रिक और उसके एक सेवक को अरेस्ट कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंPSLV-C49 रॉकेट से रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट की सफल लॉन्चिंग, 9 विदेशी उपग्रह भी भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें