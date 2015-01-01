पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Now Palika Is Also In Action In Surat, Tea Shops Are Closed For 3 Days From Today In Many Areas Of Central Zone

कोरोना संक्रमण:सूरत में अब पालिका भी एक्शन में, सेंट्रल जोन के कई इलाकों में आज से चाय-पान की दुकानें 3 दिन के लिए बंद

सूरत28 मिनट पहले
  • दुकान-होटलों को भी अल्टीमेटम - गाइडलाइन का पालन करें या कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहें
  • पालिका ने अस्पतालों की मदद के लिए अपने 90 धनवंतरी रथ (कारें) सेवा में लगा दी हैं

अहमदाबाद के बाद अब गुजरात के सूरत, वडोदरा और राजकोट शहर में भी नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। वहीं, सूरत में अब नगर पालिका भी एक्शन मोड में आ गई है। समझाइश के बावजूद लोगों की भीड़ कम न होती देख पालिका ने सेंट्रल जोन के कई इलाकों में चाय-पान की दुकानें तीन दिनों तक बंद रखने का आदेश दिया है। जिन इलाकों में दुकानें बंद रखने का फैसला किया गया है, उनमें नानपुरा, सलाबतपुरा, बेगमपुरा, महिधरपुरा, गोपीपुरा, सोनी और वाडी फलिया इलाके शामिल हैं।

अन्य दुकानों को भी अल्टीमेटम
इन इलाकों में चाय-पान की दुकाने बंद करवाने के बाद पालिका कमिश्नर बंछानिधि पानी ने होटल व कार्नर स्टॉल को भी अल्टीमेटम दे दिया है कि अगर उनकी दुकानों में गाइडलाइन का पालन न हुआ तो वे सील कर दी जाएंगी। पालिका के कर्मचारियों को आदेश दिया गया है कि सभी इलाकों में जाकर दुकानदारों-होटल मालिकों को आखिरी समझाइश दे दी जाए कि या तो वे गाइडलाइन का पालन करें या फिर अपनी दुकानें-होटलें सील करवाने के लिए तैयार रहें।

डोर टू डोर होगा सर्वे
वायरस की रोकथाम के लिए पालिका ने भी बड़े स्तर पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। कोरोना की जांच के लिए डोर टू डूर व्यवस्था भी की जा रही है। इसके अलावा जगह-जगह सेंटर भी बनाए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा पालिका की डॉक्टर एसोसिएशन के साथ मीटिंग भी हो चुकी है, जिसमें हॉस्पिटल के लिए बेड, ऑक्सीजन की व्यवस्था, वेंटीलेटर, स्टाफ उपलब्ध कराने जाने पर चर्चा की गई। अस्पतालों की मदद के लिए पालिका ने 90 धनवंतरी रथ (कारें) सेवा में लगा दी हैं।

