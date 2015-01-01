पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजस का सफर खत्म:कम यात्रियों के कारण हर ट्रिप में पहली निजी ट्रेन तेजस को 6 लाख का हो रहा था नुकसान

सूरत14 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • ठेके पर रखे रनिंग स्टाफ कर्मचारियों पर अगले एक महीने में लेंगे निर्णय
  • निजी ट्रेन का प्रयोग नहीं रहा सफल, आईआरसीटीसी ने किराया भी घटाया फिर भी ट्रेन की ऑक्यूपेंसी नहीं बढ़ी

आईआरसीटीसी ने तेजस एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों (लखनऊ-नई दिल्ली और अहमदाबाद-मुंबई) का संचालन फिर से 17 अक्टूबर से शुरू किया था, लेकिन डेढ़ महीने से भी कम समय में यात्रियों का इतना अभाव हुआ कि आईआरसीटीसी को इन तेजस ट्रेनों को आज से बंद करना पड़ रहा है। आज से यानि 24 नवंबर से अहमदाबाद-मुंबई सेंट्रल तेजस एक्सप्रेस को बंद किया जा रहा है।

18 लग्जरी कोच वाली इस तेजस एक्सप्रेस में एग्जीक्यूटिव क्लास के 56 सीटों पर केवल 20 से भी कम की बुकिंग हो रही थी, जबकि चेयरकार के 78 सीटों पर 40 से भी कम की बुकिंग हो रही थी। पूरी ट्रेन में लगभग 800 सीटों पर तीन सौ भी बुकिंग पूरी नहीं हो पा रही थी नतीजा ये कि इस ट्रेन को बंद करना पड़ रहा है।

अंतिम ट्रिप भी 90 प्रतिशत खाली चली तेजस ट्रेन
आरसीटीसी इंडियन रेलवे को रोजाना 13 लाख का भुगतान कर रही थी, यही वजह है कि तेजस को हर ट्रिप में 6 लाख से ज्यादा का नुकसान हो रहा था। इसलिए इसे बंद करने पर निर्णय लिया गया है। तेजस ट्रेन यात्रियों के बीच लोकप्रिय हो इसके लिए इसके फ्लेक्सी रेट को घटा कर शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस के बराबर किया गया, लेकिन इसका फायदा नहीं दिखा और यात्री नहीं मिले। 23 नवंबर के आखिरी रन में तेजस में अहमदाबाद-वडोदरा-सूरत -मुंबई के बीच ट्रेन 90% खाली रही।

नौकरी पर संकट: स्टाफ की नौकरी रहेगी या नहीं, एक महीने में निर्णय
आईआरसीटीसी के सूत्रों ने बताया कि तेजस को हमने ठेके पर दे रखा है। जिन्होंने लगभग दो दर्जन रनिंग स्टाफ की नियुक्ति की है जो ट्रेन हॉस्टेज और ट्रेन कैप्टन (टीसी) के रूप में ड्यूटी दे रहे थे। अभी इनको हटाया नहीं गया है क्योंकि अगले एक महीने में हो सकता है स्थिति सामान्य हो तो परिचालन पर पुनर्विचार किया जाए। अगर ऐसे नहीं हुआ तो सोचना होगा।

अभी भी उम्मीद: दिसंबर में फिर से परिचालन पर करेंगे समीक्षा
आईआरसीटीसी वेस्ट जोन के पीआरओ पिनाकिन मोरावाला ने बताया कि कोरोना की बढ़ती हुई स्थिति और यात्रियों की संख्या को देखते हुए हमने अस्थायी रूप से तेजस ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद किया है। ईआरसीटीसी द्वारा दिसंबर 2020 के महीने में ट्रेनों के संचालन को फिर से शुरू करने के लिए स्थिति की समीक्षा की जाएगी

