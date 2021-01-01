पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Telling The Officer Of The Gas Company, The Work Stopped And Then Took Away 50 Thousand.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मोटा वराछा की घटना:गैस कंपनी का अधिकारी बता काम रोका फिर झांसा दे 50 हजार ले गया

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वृद्ध के घर में चल रहा था कलर काम

वृद्ध के मकान में कलर का काम चल रहा था। आरोपी ने गैस कंपनी का अधिकारी बताकर काम रोक दिया और झांसा देकर 50 हजार रुपए लेकर फरार हो गया। वराछा के संस्कृति अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले 68 वर्षीय रवजीभाई लिंबाभाई मोरडिया सेवानिवृत्त हैं। रवजीभाई ने शिव भोले पार्टी प्लॉट के सामने जय भवानी साेसाइटी के प्लॉट नंबर 29 में नया घर बनवाया है।

उनके घर में कलर का काम चल रहा था। 27 जनवरी को एक युवक आया और खुद का गैस कंपनी का अधिकारी बताते हुए काम रोक दिया। मजदूरों ने मकान मालिक रवजी को बुलाया तो आरोपी पूछने लगा कि गैस पाइपलाइन कहां से लेनी है। इसके बाद आरोपी रवजी को अपने झांसे में लेने लगा।

रवजीभाई ने अपने बेटे विपुल से आरोपी की बात करवाई। आरोपी ने कहा कि गैस लाइन के लिए 28 हजार का नकद भुगतान करना होगा। कंपनी में रुपए जमा होने के बाद ही काम आगे बढ़ेगा। रुपए न देने पर काम रोक देंगे।

रवजी ने आरोपी को देने के लिए भाई से 50 हजार उधार लिया
रवजी आरोपी को बाइक पर बिठाकर भाई के घर ले गया और 50 हजार उधार लिया। रवजीभाई आरोपी को वापस नए घर पर लेकर आया। आरोपी ने रवजी से कहा कि 50 हजार रुपए दे दो हम विपुल के साथ हिसाब कर लेंगे। रवजी ने रुपए उसे दे दिए। आरोपी रुपए लेकर फरार हो गया। एक हफ्ते तक काम नहीं हुआ तो रवजीभाई गैस कंपनी के ऑफिस में गए। इसके बाद ठगी होने का पता चला। रवजीभाई ने आरोपी के खिलाफ अमरोली थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser