कारोबार:टेक्सटाइल कमिश्नर ने चैम्बर के पदाधिकारियों और कपड़ा कारोबारियों को सराहा

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
चैम्बर के प्रतिनिधियों ने मुंबई से टेक्सटाइल आयुक्त रूप राशि से मिलकर अपनी समस्याओं को बताया।
  • कहा- लॉकडाउन में श्रमिकों की बहुत अच्छे से देखभाल की
  • चैम्बर के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने मुंबई में टेक्सटाइल कमिश्नर रूप राशि से मिलकर कपड़ा उद्योग की समस्याओं को बताया

दक्षिण गुजरात चैम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स एंड इंडस्ट्री के उपाध्यक्ष आशीष गुजराती, मंत्री निखिल मद्रासी और उद्याेगपति हिमांशु बोडावाला मंगलवार को मुंबई में टेक्सटाइल कमिश्नर रूप राशि से मुलाकात करके कपड़ा उद्योग की समस्याओं को उठाया। आयुक्त ने कहा सूरत देश का एकमात्र ऐसा शहर था जो लॉकडाउन के दौरान श्रमिकों की अच्छे से देखभाल की।

आयुक्त ने चैम्बर के प्रतिनिधियों और कपड़ा उद्योगपतियों की सराहना की। आयुक्त रूप राशि ने कहा कि वीवर्स को ग्रे बेचने के लिए कपड़ा मंत्रालय द्वारा ऑनलाइन पोर्टल स्थापित किया गया है, इससे वीवर्स को फायदा हो रहा है। वीवर्स को इसमें पंजीकरण करके ग्रे का पूरा विवरण अपलोड करना होगा।

पोर्टल की मदद से वीवर्स आसानी से ग्रे का खरीदार खोज सकेंगे। इस दौरान चैम्बर के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने इस वित्तीय वर्ष में सूरत में वीवर्स द्वारा उत्पादित कपड़ों की एक प्रदर्शनी लगाने के संदर्भ में चर्चा की। प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने आयुक्त से सूरत के कपड़ा कलस्टर के निरीक्षण करने की मांग की।

टेक्सटाइल इंडस्ट्री से जुड़ी समस्याओं का मेमोरेंडम सौंपा

  • आरटीयूएफएस को पुराने सिस्टम के अनुसार 30% सब्सिडी फिर से शुरू करें। अभी केवल 10% ही दिया जा रहा है।
  • केंद्र सरकार के कपड़ा मंत्रालय की समूह कार्ययोजना को दोबारा शुरू करें। इसे दो सालों से रद्द कर दिया गया है।
  • आरटीयूएफएस योजना के तहत साॅप्टवेयर की कमियों की वजह से लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। इसकी गड़बड़ियों को दूर करें।
  • पावर टैक्स इंडिया और स्टैंड अप इंडिया सफल योजनाएं हैं, पर नए लाभार्थियों को इसका फायदा नहीं मिल रहा है।
  • पावर टैक्स स्कीम के तहत सेमि ऑटोमैटिक मशीनों को दोबारा शामिल करें।
  • कपड़ा मंत्रालय के पावर लूम क्लस्टर डेवलपमेंट स्कीम की अवधि 31 मार्च, 2018 तक थी। इसे आगे बढाएं।
  • केंद्र सरकार द्वारा नई कपड़ा नीति की जानकारी हमें भी मुहैया करवाएं।
  • ईपीसीजी योजना के तहत निर्यात को बिना किसी जुर्माने के आगे बढ़ाएं।
  • पहले सीवीडी (काउंटर वैलिंग ड्यूटी) और एसएडी (विशेष अतिरिक्त शुल्क) का इनपुट क्रेडिट मिलता था, जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद नहीं मिल रहा है।
