ये कैसी पॉलिसी:23 माह पहले टेक्सटाइल पॉलिसी घोषित हुई थी, 5400 यूनिट को अभी भी बिजली सब्सिडी नहीं मिली

सूरत39 मिनट पहले
दो साल पूर्व घोषणा करने के बाद भी अब तक कपड़ा उद्यमियों को बिजली सब्सिडी का लाभ नहीं मिला है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा 10 जनवरी 2019 से टेक्सटाइल वैल्यू चेन में विशिष्ट क्षेत्रों को मजबूत करने के लिए सब्सिडी देने की घोषणा की गई थी। जिसमें कपड़ा उद्योग को नई यूनिट शुरू करने व नई मशीन लेने पर प्रति यूनिट 2 और 3 रुपए की सब्सिडी देने का प्रावधान किया गया था।

लेकिन, परिचालन दिशानिर्देशों की कमी के कारण इस योजना के तहत डीआईसी में पंजीकृत लगभग 5400 इकाइयां सब्सिडी का लाभ नहीं उठा सकीं। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक दक्षिण गुजरात में लगभग 10,000 इकाइयां सब्सिडी के लिए पात्र हैं।

लेकिन, परिचालन दिशानिर्देशों की कमी के कारण इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पाया है। दक्षिण गुजरात चैंबर ने उद्योग आयुक्त डॉ. राहुल गुप्ता से सभी बाधाओं को दूर करने के लिए तुरंत दिशानिर्देश जारी करने का अनुरोध किया है।

टेक्सटाइल इंडस्ट्री को बढ़ावे के लिए जरूरी

प्रमुख वीवर्स आशीष गुजरात ने बताया कि नए यूनिट शुरू करने वाली 5400 यूनिट की अर्जी मंजूर नहीं हुई हैं। डीआईसी अधिकारी के पास भी इसकी कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं है। अर्जी सिर्फ रजिस्टर होती है। सरकार को टेक्सटाइल इंडस्ट्री को बढ़ावा देने के लिए तत्काल सब्सिडी का लाभ देना चाहिए।

नई यूनिट और नई मशीन पर है सब्सिडी

विवर्सो की माने तो टेक्सटाइल पॉलिसी में नई यूनिट शुरू करने वालो के साथ साथ नई मशीन लेने वालों के लिए भी सब्सिडी है। शर्त यह है कि नई मशीन लेने वालों को अलग से सब मीटर लेना है। नई मशीन लेने वालों को भी अब तक इसका लाभ नहीं मिला है।

शुरू से ही नोटिफिकेशन के लिए मांग कर रहे

पॉलिसी घोषित की गई लेकिन एक माह के बाद भी नोटिफिकेशन नही आने पर फोगवा ने 12 फरवरी को उद्योग कमिश्नर ममता वर्मा को पत्र लिखकर तत्काल टेक्सटाइल पॉलिसी का नोटिफिकेशन जारी करने की मांग की थी। नोटिफिकेशन जारी करने लिए लगातार मांग करते रहे। पौने दो साल बाद भी चैंबर को यही मांग दोबारा करनी पड़ी है। सब्सिडी की गाइडलाइन की किसी को जानकारी नहीं है।

स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन नहीं होने से सब्सिडी मिलने में आ रही है समस्या

बताया जा रहा है कि समस्या इसलिए आ रही है क्योंकि क्लेम मॉड्यूल नहीं बना है, बिजली सप्लाई करने वाली कंपनी के पास सब मीटर देने की गाइडलाइन नहीं है, किराए पर जगह लेकर यूनिट शुरू करने के बाद भी मालिक के नाम पर बिल आना, इस प्रकार की स्समस्यायों के कारण स्कीम का लाभ नहीं मिल पाया है। चौकाने वाली बात तो यह है कि पौने दो माह बीत जाने के बाद भी स्थिति में कोई सुधार नहीं आया है।

मौजूदा लूम्स के लिए कोई लाभ नहीं
गुजरात सरकार ने पुरानी पॉलिसी खत्म होने के पांच माह बाद नई टेक्सटाइल पॉलिसी 10 जनवरी 2019 को घोषित की थी। जिसमें हयात लूम्स को बिजली में कोई राहत नहीं दी गई थी। नए यूनिट और नई मशीन लेने पर उन्हें प्रति यूनिट एलटी पर 3 रुपए और एचटी लूम्स मशीन पर 2 रुपए प्रति यूनिट की सब्सिडी देने की घोषणा की थी। इस बात को 1 साल 11 माह बीत गए। लेकिन, अभी तक सब्सिडी की एक भी अर्जी मंजूर नहीं हो पाई है। नए यूनिट शुरू करने वाले टेक्सटाइल उद्यमी सब्सिडी से वंचित है।

