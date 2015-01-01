पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयरपोर्ट का निजीकरण:अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट की कमान अडाणी ग्रुप के हाथों में, ग्रुप के बैनर्स, होर्डिंग और एंट्री गेट लगे

अहमदाबाद21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट के बाहर लगा अडाणी ग्रुप का होर्डिंग।
  • अडाणी ग्रुप को तीन हवाई अड्डों की जिम्मेदारी 50 वर्षों के लिए सौंपी गई है
  • अडाणी ग्रुप ने 31 अक्टूबर से मंगलूरू, 2 नवंबर से लखनऊ की जिम्मेदारी संभाल ली है

भारत सरकार ने अडाणी ग्रुप को देश के तीन हवाई अड्डों के संचालन एवं प्रबंधन का जिम्मा सौंपा है। केंद्र सरकार और अडाणी ग्रुप के बीच हुए करार के मुताबिक अडाणी ग्रुप ने आज से अहमदाबाद के सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट का संचालन अपने हाथों में ले लिया है। एयरपोर्ट के बाहर ग्रुप के बेरी-केट्स, एंट्री गेट, एक्जिट गेट सहित बैनर्स व होर्डिंग्स भी लग गए हैं।

एयरपोर्ट में लगा ग्रुप का बैनर।
एयरपोर्ट में लगा ग्रुप का बैनर।

अडाणी ग्रुप इससे पहले यानी की 31 अक्टूबर से मंगलूरू, 2 नवंबर से लखनऊ हवाई अड्डे का संचालन, प्रबंधन और डेवलपमेंट का संचालन अपने हाथों में ले चुका है। बता दें कि नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने इसके लिए अडाणी अहमदाबाद इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड, अडाणी लखनऊ इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड और अडाणी मंगलूरू इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड के साथ एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किया। अडाणी ग्रुप को इन तीन हवाई अड्डों की जिम्मेदारी 50 वर्षों के लिए सौंपी गई है।

मंत्रालय ने अडाणी समूह को उपरोक्त तीन हवाई अड्डों पर सीमा शुल्क, आव्रजन और सुरक्षा जैसी सेवाएं प्रदान करने के लिए जिम्मेदारी मिली है। बता दें कि फरवरी 2019 में केंद्र सरकार ने छह प्रमुख हवाई अड्डों का निजीकरण किया था। इनमें लखनऊ, अहमदाबाद, जयपुर, मंगलूरू, तिरुवनंतपुरम और गुवाहाटी का नाम शामिल है।

