दीपावली:रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमग हुआ शहर, मंदिर और घरों में हुआ पूजन

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
दिवाली त्यौहार आध्यात्मिक रूप से अंधेरे पर प्रकाश की जीत को दर्शाता है। ऐसा माना जाता है, कि माँ लक्ष्मी दीवाली की रात को पृथ्वी पर घूमने के लिए आतीं है। सूरत शहर में शनिवार को दीपावली के अवसर पर घरों के साथ मंदिर और अन्य इमारतें रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगा उठीं। भारत के कुछ हिस्से मे दीवाली नए वित्तीय वर्ष की शुरुआत के रूप मे भी मनाया जाता है। व्यापारी और दुकानदार अपने पुराने साल के खातों को बंद किया और लक्ष्मीजी और अन्य देवताओं के आशीर्वाद के साथ एक नया वित्त वर्ष की शुरुआत की।

वहीं लोगों ने नए वाहन और जमीन-जायदाद की पूजा-अर्चना की। इसके साथ लोगों ने आतिशबाजी और मिष्ठानों का भी आंनद लिया। वहीं लोगों ने प्रेम और सुख-शांति के प्रतीक दीपावली पर्व पर अपने-अपने घरों में रंगोलियां बनाईं। इसके साथ शहर की संस्थाओं ने दिवाली के दिन विभिन्न तरह के आयोजन किए। महिला संस्थानों ने ऑनलाइन रंगोली और सोलह शृंगार प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया और पकवानों का आनंद लिया।

भाई दूज, चित्रगुप्त पूजन 16 को

भाई दूज के दिन से ही पांच दिवसीय दीवाली उत्सव का समापन हो जाता है। यह पर्व कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की द्वितीया तिथि को मनाया जाता है। इस दिन बहनें रोली एवं अक्षत से अपने भाई का तिलक कर उसके उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए आशीष देती हैं।

