  • The Civilian Waited For 3 Hours In The Doctor, Later It Was Revealed That His Duty Is Over.

मरीज हुए परेशान:सिविल में 3 घंटे डॉक्टर का इंतजार होता रहा, बाद में पता चला उनकी ड्यूटी खत्म हो गई है

सूरत27 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सिविल के ड्यूटी लिस्ट में नाम होने से गलतफहमी, मरीज हुए परेशान

सिविल अस्पताल प्रबंधन की लापरवाही से मंगलवार रात काे ड्यूटी मेडिकल ऑफिसर और मरीज तीन घंटे तक परेशान होते रहे। डेपुटेशन पर आए डॉक्टर रिलीज हो गए थे, लेकिन ट्रॉमा सेंटर में मेडिकल ऑफिसर की ड्यूटी लिस्ट में नाम होने से ऑन ड्यूटी मेडिकल ऑफिसर उनका इंतजार करते रहे। लेकिन, जब वह नहीं आए तो पता चला कि उन्हें रिलीज कर दिया गया।

जबकि इसकी जानकारी डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी लिस्ट तैयार करने वाले आरएमओ ऑफिस में किसी अधिकारी काे नहीं थी। दोपहर दो बजे से रात 8 बजे की ड्यूटी पूरी करने के बाद दूसरे डॉक्टर को ड्यूटी पर आना था। डेपुटेशन पर सिविल अस्पताल में आए मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. कल्पेश कुकड़िया हाल ही में रिलीज हो गए।

लेकिन आरएमओ ऑफिस में उनकी ड्यूटी ट्रॉमा सेंटर में लगा रखी थी और इसकी जानकारी डॉ. कल्पेश को नहीं दी थी। मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजे मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. सीएल घीया ड्यूटी पर आए रात 8 बजे उनकी ड्यूटी खत्म हुई। ड्यूटी लिस्ट के अनुसार वह डॉ. कल्पेश का इन्तजार कर रहे थे। बाद में पता चला कि वो तो जा चुके हैं।

