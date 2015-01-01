पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Cloth Merchant Was Upset About Not Committing Suicide, Was About To Open A Furniture Shop In Vesu Two Days Later.

आत्महत्या:कपड़ा व्यापारी ने खुदकुशी की कारोबार नहीं चलने से परेशान था, दो दिन बाद वेसू में फर्नीचर की दुकान खोलने वाला था

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

पार्ले प्वाइंट के एक कपड़ा व्यापारी ने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। लॉकडाउन के बाद कारोबार नहीं चलने से मानसिक रूप से बहुत परेशान था। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा करके पीएम के लिए अस्पताल में रवाना कर दिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार हरियाणा के मूल निवासी और पार्ले प्वाइंट, सरगम शाॅपिंग सेंटर के पास राधे नगर सोसाइटी में रहने वाले 28 वर्षीय करण धर्मेंद्रभाई ढींगरा ने सोमवार को दोपहर में मां से बातचीत करने के बाद सरसाणा गांव में स्थित आगम रेजिडेंसी में जाकर फांसी लगा ली। रात में धर्मेंद्र घर आए तो करन घर में नहीं था। धर्मेंद्र ने फोन किया तो बंद था।

इसके बाद परिवार के सदस्य सरसाणा गए। फ्लैट का दरवाजा खोला तो करन फांसी पर लटका हुआ था। धर्मेंद्र ने आसपास के लोगों की मदद से करन को नीचे उतारकर अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। करन राहुल राज मॉल में कपड़े का कारोबार करता था।

लॉकडाउन के बार कारोबार न होने से बहुत परेशान था। करन वेसू में वीआईपी रोड पर फर्नीचर की दूसरी दुकान खोल रहा था, दो दिन बाद ही उसका उद्घाटन होने वाला था।

