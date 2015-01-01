पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • The Committee Constituted On The Order Of The Supreme Court Investigated Fire Safety In 20 Hospitals, No Major Problem Was Found.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड अस्पतालों की चैकिंग:सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर गठित कमेटी ने 20 अस्पतालों में फायर सेफ्टी की जांच की, बड़ी समस्या नहीं मिली

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर गठित सरकार की कमेटी कोविड अस्पतालों में फायर सेफ्टी और इलाज की व्यवस्था की जांच करने के लिए सूरत पहुंच गई है। शुक्रवार और शनिवार को इस कमेटी ने सूरत के 20 कोविड अस्पतालों में जांच की। मनपा के चीफ फायर ऑफिसर बसंत पारिख ने बताया कि अहमदाबाद से 17 लोगों की टीम सूरत आई है। इसमें 3 डॉक्टर हैं।

यह अस्पतालों में मेडिकल संसाधन और इलाज की व्यवस्था की जांच कर रहे हैं। इसमें 2 फायर ऑफिसर हैं, जो फायर सेफ्टी और संसाधनों की जांच कर रहे हैं। 1 पुलिस कर्मी व असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर हैं जो कानून व्यवस्था पर ध्यान दे रहे हैं।

एक चीफ इलेक्ट्रिकल इंस्पेक्टर हैं जो बिजली से संबंधित मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। अभी मनपा ने जिन निजी अस्पतालों से कोविड के इलाज के लिए करार किया है उनमें से 20 अस्पतालों की जांच हुई है। मामूली खामियां मिली हैं। अभी तक किसी अस्पताल में कोई बड़ी समस्या नहीं मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें