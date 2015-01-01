पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रैक्टर पलटने से दंपती की मौत खेत में काम करने जा रहे थे

सूरत12 घंटे पहले
जहांगीरपुरा में ट्रैक्टर पलटने से दंपती की माैत हाे गई। मृतक ही ट्रैक्टर चला रहा था और उसकी पत्नी पास में बैठी थी। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही दमकलकर्मी और पुलिस की टीम तुरंत मौके पर पहुंच गई। ट्रैक्टर के नीचे दबे शव को बाहर निकालने के बाद पीएम के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार जहांगीरपुरा, सूर्यकांत की वाड़ी में रहने वाले 50 वर्षीय भावाभाई सोंधा और उनकी पत्नी 45 वर्षीय ललिताबेन रविवार को सुबह 9.15 बजे ट्रैक्टर नं. जीजे 05 एए 1670 लेकर वरियाव जकातनाका के पास खेत में काम करने जा रहे थे।

तभी रेलवे फाटक के पास केनाल में अचानक ट्रैक्टर पलट गया। भावाभाई और उनकी पत्नी ललिता ट्रैक्टर के नीचे दब गए। फायर विभाग की टीम ने जेसीबी की मदद से दोनों को बाहर निकाला। मौके पर ही दोनों की मौत हो गई।

