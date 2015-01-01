पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:जूनागढ़ के पूर्व नवाब के पोते ने बेटे को जूनागढ़ का नवाब नियुक्त किया, कहा - हिंदुस्तान ने बंदूक की नोंक पर किया था कब्जा

जूनागढ़15 मिनट पहले
खुद को जूनागढ़ 'नवाब' बताने वाला जहांगीर खान (दाए) और बेटा (बाएं)।
  • कराची में एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर बेटे को नियुक्त किया जूनागढ़ का नया दीवान
  • जहांगीर ने ऐलान किया कि वो जल्द ही जूनागढ़ को लेकर एक अभियान की शुरुआत करेगा

कराची में रहने वाले जूनागढ़ के पूर्व नवाब महोबत खान की तीसरी पीढ़ी के जहांगीर खान ने अपने बेटे साहबजादा सुलतान अहमद को खुद ही जूनागढ़ का वजीर-ए-आजम नियुक्त कर दिया है। इसके लिए जहांगीर ने हाल ही में कराची में सेरेमनी ऑफ दीवान ऑफ जूनागढ़ स्टेट नाम से एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन भी किया था, जिसमें बेटे को जूनागढ़ का वजीर-ए-आजम नियुक्त किया।

साहबजादा सुलतान अहमद।
जहांगीर ने ऐलान किया कि वो जल्द ही एक अभियान की शुरुआत करेगा, जिससे पूरी दुनिया को पता चले कि जूनागढ़ भारत का नहीं, बल्कि पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा है। जहांगीर खान का कहना है कि भारत ने बंदूक की नोंक पर जूनागढ़ पर कब्जा किया था, जबकि यह पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा था। इससे पहले एक इंटरव्यू में जहांगीर खान ने कहा कि भारत लगातार अल्पसंख्यकों के हितों की अनदेखी कर रहा है।

कराची में सेरेमनी ऑफ दीवान ऑफ जूनागढ़ स्टेट नाम से एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर बेटे को जूनागढ़ का वजीर-ए-आजम नियुक्त किया।
जहांगीर का दावा है कि गुजरात सीमा से लगे पाकिस्तान में इस समय जो 25 लाख लोग रहे हैं, वे मूल रूप से जूनागढ़ के ही रहने वाले थे। अब तक इनका प्रतिनिधित्व वही कर रहा था। बता दें, कराची में रहने वाले जहांगीर ने खुद को जूनागढ़ का दीवान घोषित कर रखा है और अब अपनी पदवी बेटे को सौंप दी है। जहांगीर का कहना है कि अब वह जूनागढ़ को लेकर पूरी दुनिया का ध्यान खेंचेगा।

जूनागढ़ की फाइल फोटो।
जूनागढ़ की रियासत
भारत की आजादी के बाद यहां के नवाब ने इसका पाकिस्‍तान से विलय करने की घोषणा कर दी थी। आम जनता इसके पूरी तरह से खिलाफ थी। ये पूरा इलाका हिंदु बहुल था और यहां के लोग पाकिस्‍तान से मिलना नहीं चाहते थे। 15 अगस्त 1947 को जब नवाब ने ये घोषणा की तो नवाब के विरुद्ध लोगों का विरोध भी शुरू हो गया। इसके समर्थन में सरदार ने भारतीय सेना को मैदान में उतार दिया। इससे डरकर नवाब पाकिस्तान भाग गया और 9 नवंबर 1947 को जूनागढ़ भारत में मिल गया। इसके बाद लोगों की जनभावना को ध्‍यान में रखते हुए फरवरी 1948 में यहां जनमत संग्रह कराया गया। इसमें लोगों ने भारत का साथ दिया।

