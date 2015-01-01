पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेटी से दुष्कर्म का बदला:5 साल की मासूम से किया था दुष्कर्म, बच्ची के पिता ने घर में घुसकर आरोपी को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

अंकलेश्वर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का आरोपी राजू बिहारी मूल रूप से बिहार का रहने वाला था।
  • मूल रूप से बिहार का रहने वाला आरोपी पीड़ित बच्ची के पड़ोस में ही रहता था
  • बच्ची को बिस्किट देने के बहाने चुपचाप अपने घर में ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया

वडोदरा जिले के अंकलेश्वर में एक 5 साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म करने वाले आरोपी को बच्ची के पिता ने मौत के घाट उतार दिया। दुष्कर्म की शिकायत कराने से पहले ही पिता ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया और डंडे से उसे तब तक पीटा, जब तक उसकी जान नहीं निकल गई। पुलिस ने मृतक के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज करने के बाद पीड़िता के पिता के खिलाफ भी हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

पड़ोस में ही रहता था आरोपी
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का आरोपी राजू बिहारी मूल रूप से बिहार का रहने वाला था। पिछले कई सालों से वह पीड़िता के ही पड़ोस में रहा था। इसके चलते बच्ची उसे पहचानती थी। शुक्रवार की शाम राजू बच्ची को बिस्किट देने के बहाने चुपचाप अपने घर में ले गया, जहां उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। बच्ची की आवाज सुनकर आरोपी की बहन ने ही उसे चंगुल से छुड़ाया और बच्ची को चुप कराकर परिवार को सौंप दिया था।

पिता को मालूम होते ही जा पहुंचे आरोपी के घर
जब बच्ची ने घर पर ये बात बताई तो परिवार और अन्य पड़ोसी शिकायत दर्ज कराने थाने चले गए, लेकिन बच्ची के पिता सीधे आरोपी के घर पहुंचे और उस पर टूट पड़े। घर में पड़ी एक लकड़ी से उसे तब तक पीटते रहे, जब तक वह बेसुध होकर जमीन पर नहीं गिर पड़ा। जमीन पर गिरते ही आरोपी ने दम तोड़ दिया था। इस समय उसकी बहन किसी काम से घर से बाहर थी। वापस आकर देखा तो उसका भाई मृत अवस्था में था।

