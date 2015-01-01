पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरटीओ:चार पहिया के मनपसंद नंबरों की ऑनलाइन नीलामी 17 से 19 तक होगी

सूरत7 घंटे पहले
सूरत पाल स्थित आरटीओ 17 से 19 दिसंबर तक चारपहिया वाहनों के लिए जीजे05.आरसी, जीजे05.आरडी, जीजे05.आरई, जीजे05.आरएफ, जीजे05.आरजी, जीजे05.आरएच, जीजे05.आरजे, जीजे05.आरके, जीजे05 आरएल और जीजे05.आएम सीरीज के गोल्डन और सिल्वर श्रेणी के नंबरों की ऑनलाइन नीलामी करेगा।

आवेदक http:/parivahan.gov.in/fancy पर ऑनलइन फाॅर्म भर कर रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। वाहन मालिक अपने मनपसंद नंबर के लिए इस ऑक्शन में ऑनलाइन भाग ले सकते हैं। आरटीओ में कोरोना को ध्यान में रखते हुए इस बार यह ऑक्शन ऑनलाइन की जा रही है। आरटीओ के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म भरने के बाद रजिस्ट्रेशन तय होगा। उसके बाद आवेदक अपने मनचाहे सीरीज के नंबर के लिए बोली लगा सकेंगे।

