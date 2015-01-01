पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर खास:कोरोना-कोरोना कहकर पति घुमाने नहीं ले जा रहा; ऐसी ही वजहों से झगड़े बढ़ रहे, फैमिली कोर्ट में दर्जनों मामले पहुंचे

अहमदाबाद40 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • गुजरात में कोरोनाकाल के दौरान छोटी-छोटी बातों पर हो रहे झगड़े हेल्पलाइन में पहुंच रहे
  • कुछ मामलों में तो नौबत तलाक तक पहुंच गई

कोराेनाकाल में पत्नी को घूमने-फिरने नहीं ले जाने के कारण गुजरात में घरेलू हिंसा बढ़ रही है। सरकार की हेल्पलाइन, फैमिली कोर्ट में रोजाना शिकायतें दर्ज हो रही हैं। गर्मी की छुटि्टयों के बाद दीवाली में घूमने नहीं ले जाने पर कई महिलाओं ने हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत की है। कुछ मामले में तो नौबत तलाक तक पहुंच गई। कोर्ट और हेल्पलाइन दंपती की काउंसिलिंग कर रही है।

केस-1: दीवाली में कमाई होगी, यह सोचकर घूमने नहीं निकले

अहमदाबाद की पॉश कॉलोनी में रहने वाले निगम ज्वेलरी शॉप चलाते हैं। उनकी पत्नी अस्मिता ने हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत की कि उनके पति ने उन पर हाथ उठाया। निगम ने हेल्पलाइन में अपना पक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि कोरोना के कारण लंबे लॉकडाउन के कारण उनका पूरा सीजन खराब हो गया है।

ऐसे में उन्हें यह उम्मीद थी कि इस दीवाली में थोड़ी कमाई हो जाएगी तो कुछ तो राहत मिलेगी। लेकिन पत्नी जिद पर अड़ी है कि उसे हर हाल में घूमने जाना है। हम हर साल घूमने जाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार नहीं जा पाए। पत्नी आधी रात झगड़ने लगी जिससे मैं परेशान हो गया।

केस-2: हनीमून पर नहीं ले गया तो पत्नी रूठी, मायके चली गई

इसनपुर में रहने वाली माना पटेल की शादी फरवरी में विश्वेश (बदले हुए नाम) के साथ हुई थी। विश्वेश एक आईटी कंपनी में नई नौकरी में लगा था। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद उसकी तनख्वाह में कटौती हुई थी। दोनों शादी के बाद घूमने नहीं जा पाए थे।

माना हनीमून पर जाना चाहती थी, लेकिन विश्वेश ने वेतन कटौती के कारण बाहर घूमने नहीं जाने के लिए उसे समझाया था। लेकिन माना को लगा कि उसका पति बहानेबाजी कर रहा है। दोनों के बीच झगड़ा बढ़ा तो माना अपने मायके चली गई और तलाक की मांग करने लगी। मामले में वकील समाधान की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

केस-3: पति के विदेश नहीं ले जाने के कारण झगड़ा बढ़ा

अति समृद्ध परिवार से ताल्लुक रखने वाले पार्थ वासवड़ा और पत्नी अनुश्री (बदला नाम) के बीच लंबे समय से विदेश घूमने जाने की बात पर झगड़ा चल रहा है। गर्मी में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने के कारण फ्लाइट बंद होने से दोनों का अंडमान द्वीप जाने का कार्यक्रम रद्द हो गया था। उसके बाद से ही दोनों के बीच झगड़ा चल रहा था।

आखिरकार पार्थ ने अनुश्री को वादा किया था कि दीवाली की छुटि्टयों में वह उसे हर हाल में विदेश ले जाएगा। फ्लाइट शुरू नहीं होने से बुकिंग नहीं हुई तो झगड़ा फिर बढ़ गया। अनुश्री ने हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी। दोनों के परिजन अब समाधान की कोशिश में लगे हैं।

