  The Mattress Was Placed On The Cylinder, Fire Broke Out Due To Leakage; Home Furnishings Burned

अमरोली में हादसा:सिलेंडर पर गद्दा रखा था, लीकेज होने से आग लग गई; घर का सामान जल गया

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • आग से कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई

अमराेली में गैस सिलेंडर में लीकेज हाेने से घर में आग लग गई। सिलेंडर के ऊपर गद्दा रखा था, इससे आग तेजी से फैल गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही दमकलकर्मी तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचकर आग को काबू में कर लिया। आग से कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई।

जानकारी के अनुसार कोसाडा आवास के एक मकान में सुबह 11.30 बजे गैस सिलेंडर में लीकेज होने से आग लग गई। फायर ऑफिस रने बताया कि सिलेंडर पर गद्दा रखा था, इससे आग तेजी से पूरे घर में फैल गई। आग से घर का सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

फायर ने कोजवे से किशोर का शव बाहर निकाला
मंगलवार शाम को वियर कम कोजवे से युवक का शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही फायरकर्मी मौके पर पहुंच गए। दमकलकर्मियों ने शव को पानी से निकाल कर पुलिस को सौंप दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार रांदेर, अमलीपुरा में रहने वाले 15 वर्षीय अजहर पठान ने मंगलवार को शाम 5.30 बजे कोजवे में कूद गया था। फायर ब्रिगेड के पहुंचने से पहले ही अजहर की मौत हो गई।

