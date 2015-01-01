पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रताड़ना के लिए ढोंग:'मैं देवी हूं' कहते हुए सास हो जाती थी निर्वस्त्र, फिर करती थी बहू की पिटाई; बाथरूम में बैठकर खाना खाने को करती थी मजबूर

अहमदाबाद5 मिनट पहले
महिला पुलिस थाने में दर्ज करवाई शिकायत।
  • पीड़िता का कहना है कि उससे मारपीट करने का यह सिर्फ एक बनाना मात्र था
  • बहू का दावा कि घर से निकालने के लिए ससुरालवालों ने अंधविश्वास का सहारा लिया

अहमदाबाद में एक बहू को प्रताड़ित करने का चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। बहू द्वारा दर्ज शिकायत में कहा गया है कि उसे घर से निकालने के लिए ससुरालवालों ने अंधविश्वास का सहारा लिया। पति और ससुर के काम पर चले जाने के बाद रोजाना सास निर्वस्त्र हो जाती थी और फिर उसे पीटती थी। उसे बाथरूम में बैठकर खाना खाने पर मजबूर करती थी। इस दौरान सास खुद को 'देवी' कहती थी।

पति और ससुर कहते थे 'देवी' आती है
दीपा का कहना है कि उससे मारपीट करने का यह सिर्फ एक बनाना मात्र था। क्योंकि पति और ससुर के घर पर न रहने के दौरान ही सास उसके साथ ऐसा करती थी। जब वह या बात पति या ससुर को बताती ते वे कहते कि उसे 'देवी' आती है। दीपा कहती है कि वह जानती थी कि इसमें पति और ससुर की भी मिलीभगत है।

दहेज के लिए किया जा रहा था प्रताड़ित
अहमदाबाद शहर के पश्चिमी इलाके में रहने वाली दीपा (बदला हुआ नाम) ने महिला पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है कि शादी के बाद से ही उस पर किसी न किसी बहाने मायके से कोई न कोई नया सामान या घर में परेशानी की बात कहकर दहेज के रूप में कैश लाने के लिए प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा था। शादी के एक साल बाद बेटी पैदा हुई तो ससुराल वालों का अत्याचार और बढ़ गया।

बेटी के चलते पहुंची
दीपा बताती है कि उसकी शादी दोनों परिवारों की मर्जी से ही हुई थी। लेकिन ससुराल वाले दहेज लोभी निकले। वह शादी टूट जाने के डर से पुलिस थाने नहीं पहुंची। लेकिन, बेटी होने के बाद उसे उसके भविष्य की चिंता सताने लगी और जब बात बर्दाश्त के बाहर हो गई तो ससुराल वालों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराना पड़ा।

