कोर्ट की सख्ती:तीन साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म करने वाले को मरते दम तक जेल में रहने की सजा

सूरत35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कोर्ट ने कहा: दुष्कर्म शरीर ही नहीं आत्मा को भी झकझोर देता है
  • गिरफ्तारी देर से बताने वाले जांच अधिकारी के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश

दो साल पहले सचिन इंडस्ट्रियल में 3 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म करने वाले 24 साल के विवाहित युवक को सेशंस कोर्ट ने मरते दम तक जेल में रहने और 1 लाख जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई। कोर्ट ने बच्ची के परिजनों को 7 लाख मुआवजा देने का भी अादेश दिया। दुष्कर्म करने के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गया था। लोगों ने उसे पकड़कर कमरे में बंद कर दिया था। इसके बावजूद जांच अधिकारी ने गिरफ्तारी देरी से बताई थी। कोर्ट ने जांच अधिकारी के खिलाफ इन्क्वायरी करने का आदेश दिया है। जघन्य अपराध के इस केस में कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में कहा कि दुष्कर्म शरीर ही नहीं आत्मा को भी झकझोर देता है।

मामला: फल देने के बहाने बच्ची को छत पर ले गया था मंगल सिंह उर्फ महेंद्र सिंह चौधरी (निवासी-कोमल इंडस्ट्रीज, सचिन) घर के नजदीक रहने वाली 3 साल की बच्ची को 13 अगस्त 2018 को फल दिलाने का लालच देकर अगवा कर कारीगर के कमरे की छत पर ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया था। बच्ची के रोने की आवाज सुनकर आसपास के लोग वहां पहुंच गए। लोगों को देखकर आरोपी भागकर अपने कमरे में छिप गया था। पिता लहूलुहान हालत में बेटी को अस्पताल ले गया। लोगों की मदद से पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया था। चार्जशीट पेश होने के बाद केस का ट्रायल चला। एपीपी किशोर रेवलिया की दलील पर कोर्ट ने आरोपी उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई।

कोर्ट: दया करने से अपराध और बढ़ेंगे | ऐसी मामलों में आरोपियों पर दया करने से समाज में बच्चियों से अपराध और बढ़ेंगे। इससे समाज में गलत संदेश जाएगा। कोर्ट ने सरकारी योजना के तहत पीड़ित बच्ची के परिजनों को 7 लाख रुपए मुआवजा चुकाने का भी आदेश दिया। इसमें से 75 प्रतिशत रकम बच्ची के नाम एफडी होगी। शेष रकम माता-पिता को मिलेगी। इस केस में सीसीटीवी समेत सबूत काफी काम आए। आरोपी बच्ची को लेकर जा रहा था तब सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने उसे रोका था। बच्ची आरोपी को पहचानती थी।

