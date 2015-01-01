पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंगदान:सूरत के ढाई साल के बच्चे के अंगों का दान, हार्ट रशिया, फेफड़े यूक्रेन और किडनी-लीवर गुजरात के बच्चों में ट्रांस्प्लांट हुए

सूरत2 मिनट पहले
खेलते समय सीढ़ियों से गिरने के चलते जश का ब्रेन डेड हो गया था।

अंगदान में गुजरात के सूरत शहर का नाम सबसे ऊपर आता है। लेकिन, यह पहली बार ही हुआ है कि सिर्फ ढाई साल के बच्चे का शरीर दान किया गया। ढाई साल के जश ओझा के ब्रेनडेड होने के बाद परिवार ने उनके अंगदान का फैसला किया था और इस तरह उनके फेफड़े, किडनी, लीवर और आंखें दान दी गईं। अब जश का हार्ट रशिया और फेफड़े यूक्रेन में सांस लेंगे।

अंगदान के लिए अभियान चलाने वाले पत्रकार पिता ने लिया फैसला।
अंगदान के लिए अभियान चलाने वाले पत्रकार पिता ने लिया फैसला।

चेन्नई के अस्पताल में हुआ हार्ट और फेफड़ों का ट्रांसप्लांट
रशिया के 4 वर्षीय बच्चे का हार्ट और यूक्रेन के 4 वर्षीय बच्चे के फेफड़ों का ट्रांसप्लांट चेन्नई के अस्पताल में हो गया है। फिलहाल ये दोनों बच्चे अंडर ट्रीटमेंट हैं। इस दौरान ग्रीन कॉरिडोर द्वारा सूरत से चेन्नई तक का यानी की 1615 किमी का सफर मात्र दो घंटे 40 मिनट में तय किया गया। इस यात्रा में सूरत ट्रैफिक पुलिस का भी काफी योगदान रहा।

ग्रीन कॉरिडोर द्वारा सूरत से चेन्नई तक का 1615 किमी का सफर दो घंटे 40 मिनट में तय किया गया।
ग्रीन कॉरिडोर द्वारा सूरत से चेन्नई तक का 1615 किमी का सफर दो घंटे 40 मिनट में तय किया गया।

खेलते-खेलते अचानक हो गया था ब्रेनडेड
सूरत में रहने वाला जश संजीवभाई ओझा (उम्र ढाई साल) बीते बुधवार पड़ोसी के घर पर खेल रहा था। इसी दौरान वह सीढ़ीयों से गिरकर हादसे का शिकार होकर बेहोश हो गया था। जश को अमृता हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया था, जहां डॉ. स्नेहल देसाई के देखरेख में उसका इलाज शुरू हुआ। निदान के लिए सीटी स्केन और एमआरआई कराने पर जश के ब्रेनडेन होने का पता चला। शुक्रवार को पीडियाट्रिक इंटेंटसीविस्ट डॉ. स्नेहल देसाई, न्यूरो सर्जन डॉ. हसमुख सोजीत्रा और डॉ. कमलेश पारेख ने जांच पर पाया कि जश का ब्रेन डेड हो चुका है।

इस यात्रा में सूरत ट्रैफिक पुलिस का भी काफी योगदान रहा।
इस यात्रा में सूरत ट्रैफिक पुलिस का भी काफी योगदान रहा।

पत्रकार पिता चलाते हैं अंगदान का अभियान
पेशे से पत्रकार जश के पिता संजीवभाई ओझा पिछले काफी समय से अंगदान के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित कर रहे हैं। इसी के चलते उन्होंने बेटे के अंगदान का भी फैसला किया, जिससे अन्य बच्चों में उनका बेटा जीवित रहे। इसके बाद उन्होंने पत्नी को भी जश के अंगदान के लिए मनाया और इस तरह जश ने चार बच्चों को नया जीवन दान दिया।

अंगदान की प्रक्रिया में शामिल मेडिकल स्टाफ और सूरत का कार्य सराहनीय रहा।
अंगदान की प्रक्रिया में शामिल मेडिकल स्टाफ और सूरत का कार्य सराहनीय रहा।

दो विदेशी बच्चों को अंगों की जरूरत थी
ओझा परिवार ने स्टेट एंड टिश्यू ट्रांसप्लांट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन के कन्वीनर डॉ. प्रांजल मोदी से संपर्क कर हार्ट, फेफड़े, किडनी, लीवर और आंखें दान करने की बात कही। इसी दौरान चेन्नई के एमजीएम हॉस्पिटल में इलाज करा रहे रशिया और यूक्रेन की नागरिकता रखने वाले दो बच्चों को हार्ट और फेफड़ें ट्रांसप्लांट करने की बात पता चली और इसके बाद मेडिकल स्टाफ ने प्रोसेस शुरू की। जश की किडनी का ट्रांसप्लांट सुरेंद्रनगर की 13 वर्षीय बच्ची और किडनी सूरत की 17 वर्षीय बच्ची में ट्रांसप्लांट की गईं।

