जांच की मांग:पीएम से जुड़े डॉक्टर भी हैरान, दुष्कर्म के निशान क्यों नहीं मान रही पुलिस

सूरत
  • मामला: तापी नदी से 51 घंटे बाद मिला था इस बच्ची का शव
  • सवाल: तीन मौतों से जुड़े केस में बड़े पहलू की अनदेखी क्यों?

तापी नदी में दो भाई-बहन सहित तीन बच्चों के डूबने के मामले में पुलिस की थ्योरी और जांच ही सवालों के घेरे में है। जिस बच्ची का शव 51 घंटे बाद मिला था उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट में दुष्कर्म जैसे निशान के बावजूद पुलिस दुष्कर्म की आशंका मानने से भी इनकार कर रही है।

बच्ची का पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले डॉक्टर ओमकार चौधरी भी हैरान हैं कि तीन-तीन बच्चों की मौत से जुड़े मामले में इतने बड़े पहलू की जांच से ही पुलिस क्यों बचना चाह रही है? उनका कहना है कि संदेह इसलिए है कि प्राइवेट पार्ट में चोट मिली है। सिर्फ पानी में डूबने से चोट के निशान नहीं आ सकते हैं। अन्य संभावित कारणों के हमने जांच कर ली थी।

कई बार डॉक्टर के कहने पर ही मामला दर्ज हो जाता है ये पुलिस का काम है। पीएम रिपोर्ट में इंजरी की बात भी लिखी है। ऐसे में 376 दर्ज करना चाहिए। बता दें कि नेपाली मूल के दो परिवार के तीन बच्चे बुधवार को तापी नदी में डूब गए थे।

दो बच्चों के शव मिल गए थे, लेकिन तीसरी बच्ची को शव 51 घंटे मिला था। सूरत के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर सतीश शर्मा का भी कहना है कि डॉक्टरों को दुष्कर्म के निशान दिख रहे हैं तो मामला दर्ज करने में क्या हर्ज है।

पूर्व कमिश्नर सतीश शर्मा बोले

ऐसे मामलों में मेडिकल करने वाले डॉक्टर की राय ही काफी है, पुलिस पहले ही निष्कर्ष क्यों निकाल रही

  • भास्कर ने एक्सपर्ट के तौर पर रिटायर्ड सूरत पुलिस आयुक्त सतीश शर्मा से बात की। उनका कहना डॉक्टर का कहना है कि निशान दुष्कर्म के हैं तो मामला दर्ज होना चाहिए। सतीश शर्मा ने एक केस का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि एक पानी से मिली बॉडी को पुलिस ने एक्सीडेंटल डेथ दर्ज किया था। पीएम से पता चला कि पहले गला दबाकर हत्या की गई है और फिर पानी में फेंका गया है। इसके बाद हत्या का केस दर्ज करना पड़ा था। शर्मा ने कहा कि गुनाहगार को पकड़ा बाद की बात है पहले सही तरीके से जांच तो हो।
  • मेडिकल जांच में जब डॉक्टर दुष्कर्म की आशंका जता रहे हैं तो मामला बिल्कुल दर्ज कर सकते हैं। पीड़ित या परिजनों के कहने पर भी धारा जोड़ी जा सकती है।
  • शव पर दुष्कर्म के निशान मिले हैं तो ऐसे केस में तो पुलिस को अपनी तरफ से मामला दर्ज करना चाहिए। सरकार की तरफ से बिलकुल मामला दर्ज कर सकते हैं।
  • मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट या रिपोर्ट के आने का इंतज़ार करने की भी जरूरत नहीं है डॉक्टर की जो ओपिनियन है वो लिखकर देगा ही। पीएम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर सकते हैं।
  • पीएम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कई बार मामले दर्ज होते हैं। जो रिपोर्ट डॉक्टर सबमिट करता है उसके आधार पर ही पुलिस खुद मामला दर्ज करती है।
  • सैंपल लेना आगे की जांच का विषय है। अगर चोट मिली है तो पुलिस को डॉक्टर से पूछना चाहिए कि क्या-क्या कारण हो सकते हैं।
  • पानी में काफी समय रहने से किसी जानवर द्वारा पहुंचाई गई चोट भी लग रही है तो भी डॉक्टर इसे दुष्कर्म या सेक्सुअल असाॅल्ट मान रहे हैं तो पुलिस को सरकार की तरफ से मामला दर्ज करना ही चाहिए।

पुलिस का विरोधाभास

खुदकुशी के प्रयास में जहां दुष्कर्म नहीं था वहां मान रही थी, यहां आशंका ही खारिज कर रही 9 दिसंबर की रात को दिनों गोकुल धाम अपार्टमेंट की छत से कूदकर खुदकुशी की कोशिश करने वाली छात्रा के मामले में उमरा पुलिस ने आईपीसी की धारा 307 और 376 लगा दी थी। हालांकि युवती ने होश में आने के बाद इन बातों को नकार दिया। दूसरी तरफ इस बच्ची के प्राइवेट में निशान के बावजूद पुलिस नकार रही है।

आशंका: डूबे रहे शव से सबूत जुटाना भी मुश्किल होगा
विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि ऐसे मामले कोर्ट भी तभी संज्ञान लेती है जब बच्ची का शव लावारिस रहता है। अगर परिवार के लोग भी कुछ नहीं बोलेंगे तब तक कुछ नहीं हो सकता। इस मामले में कोई गवाह भी नहीं है। शव काफी समय पानी में था इसलिए स्पर्म ट्रेस नहीं हो सकते। कोर्ट में ये सब साबित करना मुश्किल हो सकता है। ऐसे में इस केस को सुलझाना पुलिस के लिए भी बहुत मुश्किल होगा।

