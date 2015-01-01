पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Price Of 10 Grams Of Gold Is More Than 52 Thousand, Yet In The Bullion Market, Sales Of 70 80 Crores

धनतेरस पर धन वर्षा:10 ग्राम गोल्ड की कीमत 52 हजार से अधिक, फिर भी सर्राफा बाजार में रौनक, 70-80 करोड़ की बिक्री

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 10, 20 से 50 ग्राम सोने के सिक्के की अधिक रही मांग, लाइट वेट ज्वेलरी भी बिकी

पुष्यनक्षत्र की अच्छी खरीदारी के बाद धनतेरस पर सूरत के ज्वेलर्स को पिछले साल की तुलना में 80 फीसदी कारोबार मिला है। धनतेरस से ठीक 3 दिन पूर्व गोल्ड के दाम कम होने से शादियों के लिए गोल्ड खरीदने का भी अवसर बना है। 10 ग्राम सोने के दाम एक ही दिन में 2 हजार रुपए तक कम होने से मंगलवार को ही एडवांस में धनतेरस का ऑर्डर कर दिए थे।

उसके बाद गुरुवार शाम प्रति 10 ग्राम गोल्ड के दाम 500 रुपए कम होकर 52000 पर पहुंच गए। शुक्रवार को गाेल्ड का दाम फिर से 52500 देखने को मिला। हालांकि धनतेरस पूर्व ही ज्वेलरी में करीब 40 फीसदी बुकिंग हो गई थी।

इंडियन बुलियन ज्वेलर्स एसोसिएशन, गुजरात के डाइरेक्टर नैनेश पच्चीगर ने बताया कि गोल्ड के दाम लंबे समय के बाद प्रति 10 ग्राम 52000 पर पहुंचने से धनतेरस पूर्व ही लोगों ने 30 से 40 फीसदी बुकिंग कर ली थी। पच्चीगर की माने ताे करीब 70 करोड़ बिक्री होने का अंदाज है।

सोने के बिस्किट से ज्यादा सिक्कों की खरीदी हुई

सूरत ज्वेलर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सलीम दगिनवाला ने कहा कि धनतेरस के लिए चांदी खरीदी जा रही है, जिसमें चांदी के बर्तन सहित बड़ी संख्या में लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्तियां खरीदी गई। साेने के बिस्किट व ईंट की बजाय सोने और चांदी के सिक्के ज्यादा खरीदे गए, जिसमें केवल 50 प्रतिशत सराफा बाजार में निवेश किया गया है।

इसके अलावा स्थानीय और निर्यात बाजारों में हीरे के हल्के वजन के आभूषणों की अच्छी मांग है। कोरोना के प्रभाव और सोने की कीमत 52,500 रुपए के बावजूद आभूषण क्षेत्र में पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में 80 प्रतिशत व्यापार हुआ।

ऑटोमोबाइल्स में भी दिखी राैनक

धनतेरस के दिन ऑटो मोबाइल्स में भी अच्छी बिक्री हुई। शहर में इस दौरान 2000 से अधिक कार और 5000 से अधिक बाइक की बिक्री हुई। पिछले साल भी ऑटोमोबाइल्स में यही स्थिति देखने को मिली थी।

