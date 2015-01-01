पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विचार:महावीर के उपदेशों का प्रचार-प्रसार जैन संतों का लक्ष्य: साध्वी सम्यकप्रभा

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तेरापंथ भवन उधना में नव वर्ष में आध्यात्मिक संत मिलन

तेरापंथ भवन, उधना में विराजित तेरापंथ धर्मसंघ के आचार्य महाश्रमण की विदुषी सुशिष्या साध्वी सम्यकप्रभा और सहवर्ती साध्वी मलयप्रभा का महावीर भवन में विराजित साधिका साध्वी प्रियदर्शना “प्रियदा”के साथ नव वर्ष के उपलक्ष्य में आध्यात्मिक मिलन गुरुवार काे दोपहर 1:30 बजे महावीर भवन, उधना में हुआ। एक दूसरों के प्रति प्रमोद भावना प्रकट करते हुए दोनों सिंघाड़ों ने एक दूसरे की अगवानी की।

इस अवसर पर साध्वी सम्यकप्रभा ने कहा कि हमारा मिलन आध्यात्मिक मिलन है। हम सभी भगवान महावीर की संतानें हैं, उनके सिद्धांतों का उनके उपदेशों का प्रचार-प्रसार करना ही जैन संतों का एकमात्र लक्ष्य रहता है। श्रावक समाज में जैन धर्म के प्रति अभिरुचि पैदा होती है।

दिवाली का पुनीत पर्व व नववर्ष का शुभारंभ “आरोग्य बोहिलाभं” इस सूत्र के साथ प्रारंभ हो और ज्ञान दर्शन चरित्र की त्रिवेणी में अभिस्नान करते हुए अपनी मंजिल को प्राप्त करें। इस अवसर पर महावीर भवन उधना में साध्वी प्रियदर्शना ने कहा कि आज का दिन हमारे लिए बहुत ही मंगलमय दिन है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज के युग में हर एक श्रावक के मन में धर्म की उत्कर्ष भावना होनी चाहिए। क्योंकि सही ज्ञान, दर्शन, चरित्र और तप की प्राप्ति एकमात्र धर्म के संस्कारों से ही हो सकती है। इसके लिए साधु संत गांव-गांव में जाकर भगवान की वाणी को सुनाकर श्रावकों को में जागृति पैदा कर रहे हैं। साध्वीश्री विचक्षणा व साध्वी कमलप्रभा ने भी अपने विचार व्यक्त किए।

