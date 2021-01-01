पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • The Rogue Who Escaped 3 Years Ago After Breaking The Lock Of The Police Van Was Arrested

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:पुलिस की वैन का ताला तोड़कर 3 साल पहले फरार हुआ बदमाश गिरफ्तार

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तारी - Dainik Bhaskar
गिरफ्तारी

डीसीबी पुलिस ने साल 2017 से फरार आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ा गया आरोपी पुलिस लाइन का ताला तोड़कर फरार हुआ था। आरोपी को पूणे से क्राइम ब्रांच ने गिरफ्तार किया है। 28 फरवरी 2017 को कोर्ट से लाजपोर जेल ले जाते हुए आरोपी अमर ओमकार सालुंखेे वैन का ताला तोड़ दिया था और चलती वैन से कूदकर फरार हो गया था।

आरोपी अमर ओमकार सालुंखे को 12 अन्य आरोपियों के साथ जेल ले जाया जा रहा था। फरार होने के 3 महीने बाद ही आरोपी दोबारा सूरत आया अाैर 23 मई 2017 को सुबह अपने दोस्त सोनू पांडे, भरत और मुन्ना के साथ मिलकर आठ बजे मोटा वराछा लेक गार्डन के पास युवक के सर पर लोहे की राॅड मारकर दो तोले की चेन लूट ली थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser