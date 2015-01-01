पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अफवाह की दशहत:शादी और पोंगल का सीजन भी फीका कोरोना के डर से नहीं आ रहे व्यापारी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • बाहरी व्यापारियों ने रद्द कराए टिकट

कोरोना की वजह से शहर में बनी वर्तमान स्थिति के कारण कपड़ा कारोबार भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। शादी और पोंगल के सीजन से उम्मीद लगाए बैठे व्यापारी निराश हो गए हैं, क्योंकि बाहर की मंडियों से अाने वाले खरीदार घट गए हैं। कई व्यापारियों ने अपना टिकट कैंसिल करा दिया है।

शादी का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है। जनवरी में दक्षिण भारत का लोकप्रिय पोंगल त्योहार है। कपड़ा व्यापारी अरुण पाटोदिया ने बताया कि दिवाली के बाद से बाहर की मंडी के 2000 व्यापारी आना शुरू कर देते हैं, लेकिन इन दिनों एक भी कपड़ा व्यापारी नहीं आ रहा है।

अब भी दिसंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह तक व्यापारियों के आने की आस
कपड़ा व्यापारी कपीस खाटूवाला ने बताया कि मेरे 7 व्यापारी सूरत आने वाले थे, लेकिन संक्रमण फैलने और रात्रि कर्फ्यू को लेकर सभी ने अपना टिकट रद्द करवा दिया। कपडा व्यापारी सुनील जैन ने बताया कि अधिकतर व्यापारी दिसंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह से आखिरी सप्ताह तक आते हैं। उम्मीद है वे आएंगे।

