पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • The Wedding Season Is Over, Now The Government Is Saying Online Approval Has To Be Taken

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियमों के पालन में देरी:शादी का सीजन तो खत्म हो चुका, अब सरकार कह रही ऑनलाइन मंजूरी लेनी होगी

अहमदाबाद14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

प्रदेश में कोरोना काल के दौरान हो रहे शादी कार्यक्रमों के लिए पूरे सीजन में मंजूरी लेने का प्रावधान नहीं था, लेकिन शुक्रवार को जब लग्न खत्म हुए तो सरकार ने ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन की व्यवस्था लागू कर दी। नए आदेश के अनुसार प्रदेश में विवाह समारोह के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना रहेगा।

इसके लिए नेशनल इंफॉर्मेशन सेंटर द्वारा ऑनलाइन सेंटर द्वारा ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर ऑर्गनाइजेशन मैरिज फंक्शन नाम का साफ्टवेयर तैयार किया गया है। यह सॉफ्टवेयर डिजिटल गुजरात पोर्टल (www.digitalgujarat.gov.in) पर एक्टिव किया गया है। इस पर ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना रहेगा।

रजिस्ट्रेशन मंजूरी की प्रिंट अथवा पीडीएफ सेव कर सकेंगे। यदि कोई स्थानीय प्रशासनिक अधिकारी या पुलिस अधिकारी रजिस्ट्रेशन स्लिप की मांग करे, तो दिखानी रहेगी। समारोह में 6 फीट की दूरी के साथ मास्क तथा सैनिटाइजर सहित अन्य पाबंदियां यथावत रखी हैं।

इससे पहले पुलिस की मंजूरी को लेकर लोगों में रोष था, जिसके बाद इस निर्णय को वापस ले लिया गया था। बता दें कि शादी समारोह स्थल की क्षमता 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक या 100 लोगों के शामिल होने का भी नियम है।

बैंडबाजा और शोभायात्रा पर भी प्रतिबंध है। अभी प्रदेश के चार मुख्य शहरों में कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए रात्रि कर्फ्यू जारी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि लग्न का सीजन खत्म होने के साथ ही अब 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें