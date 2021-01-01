पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Youth Was Called To The Beauty Parlor, Held Hostage And Beaten, Threatening To Implicate Him In A False Case Of Rape, Asking For 2.5 Million

हनी ट्रैप:युवक को ब्यूटी पार्लर में बुलाया, बंधक बनाकर पीटा, दुष्कर्म के झूठे केस में फंसाने की धमकी देकर 25 लाख मांग रही थी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
हनी ट्रैप - Dainik Bhaskar
हनी ट्रैप
  • मेडिकल स्टोर में नौकरी करने वाले युवक को झांसा देकर बुलाया, चार महिलाओं के पर केस दर्ज

पूणा गांव में हनी ट्रैप का मामला सामने आया है। मेडिकल स्टाेर में नाैकरी करने वाले युवक काे महिला ने ब्यूटी पार्लर में बुलाया। युवक ब्यूटी पार्लर पहुंचा तो चार महिलाओं ने उसे बंधक बनाकर पीटा, फिर दुष्कर्म के झूठे केस में फंसाने की धमकी देते हुए 25 लाख रुपए मांगने लगी।

युवक ने रुपए देने से मना कर दिया तो जबरदस्ती करते हुए जेब से 2000 रुपए छीन ली। युवक ने ब्यूटी पार्लर से फोन करके पुलिस बुलाई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने चार महिलाओं को पकड़कर थाने ले आई। पूछताछ के बाद तीन महिलाओं को छोड़ दिया, जबकि मुख्य आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया है।

सिल्वर चौक के पास शिक्षापत्री एवन्यू में रहने वाला 31 वर्षीय प्रवीण बाबू रामाणी परवत पाटिया के शंखेश्वर कॉम्प्लेक्स में स्थित नोबल फार्मेसी नामक मेडिकल स्टोर में नौकरी करता है। 25 दिन पहले एक अज्ञात महिला मेडिकल स्टोर पर फेशवाॅश लेने आई थी। प्रवीण ने कहा कि स्टोर में अभी नहीं है। महिला प्रवीण को मोबाइल नंबर देते हुए कहा कि जब आए तो फोन कर देना।

चार महिलाओं ने प्रवीण को पीटने के बाद जेब से दो हजार रुपए छीन लीं
चार दिन बाद प्रवीण ने महिला को फोन करके फेश वॉश लेने के लिए बुलाया। महिला मेडिकल स्टोर पर गई और फेश वॉश खरीदने के बाद प्रवीण को पूणा गांव भैया नगर में स्थित हंस मोर ब्यूटी पार्लर में बुलाया। प्रवीण ब्यूटी पार्लर में गया तो वहां चार महिलाएं बैठी हुई थी। प्रवीण के अंदर आते ही शटर बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद उसे बंधक बनाकर पीटने लगी। चारों महिलाएं प्रवीण से 25 लाख रुपए मांगने लगी। इसके बाद प्रवीण के जेब में हाथ डालकर 2000 रुपए छीन लीं।

प्रवीण ने 100 नंबर डायल कर पुलिस बुलाई, मुख्य आरोपी हिरासत में
चारों महिलाओं की पिटाई से परेशान प्रवीण ने 100 नंबर डायल कर पुलिस को घटना के बारे में बताया। पूणा पुलिस की टीम ब्यूटी पार्लर में पहुंची तो महिलाओं ने युवक को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। युवक ने पुलिस को सारी घटना बताई। पुलिस प्रवीण और चारों महिलाओं को पकड़कर थाने ले गई।

प्रवीण ने पूणा थाने में आरोपी सुमन उर्फ हंसिका रवि चंद्रपाल सिंह कुशवाहा और अन्य तीन महिलाओं के खिलाफ हनी ट्रैप की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने पूछताछ करने के बाद तीन महिलाओं को छाेड़ दिया। मुख्य आरोपी हंसिका को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस छानबीन कर रही है।

