पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • There Was Swelling In Heart, Private Hospital Asked For 5 Lakhs; Free Treatment In Civil

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुफ्त इलाज:हृदय में सूजन थी, निजी अस्पताल ने मांगे 5 लाख; सिविल में मुफ्त में इलाज हुआ

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल में इलाजरत बारडोली की किशोरी।
  • नर्सिंग एसोसिएशन, सांसद पाटिल के प्रयास से सफल इलाज

बारडोली की एक 14 वर्षीय किशोरी के हृदय में सूजन का इलाज करने के लिए निजी अस्पताल 5 लाख रुपए की मांग कर रहे थे। सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने उसका इलाज मुफ्त में कर मिसाल पेश की है। बारडोली तालुका के मढ़ी गांव निवासी दिनेश मांडालिया पेशे से टेलर हैं। उनकी 14 वर्षीय बेटी विभूति को 20 अक्टूबर को अचानक बुखार, सिर दर्द शुरू हुआ।

जान पहचान के एक डॉक्टर की सलाह पर दवाई ली, पर आराम नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद बारडोली के एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज शुरू हुआ। यहां से 24 अक्टूबर को सूरत के एक निजी अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। जांच में डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि हृदय में सूजन है। यह पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुकी हैं, पर इम्युनिटी अच्छी होने से ठीक हो गई थी। पर हृदय में सूजन के इलाज के लिए 4 से 5 लाख रुपए का खर्च आएगा।

आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर दिनेश को रास्ता नहीं दिख रहा था। किसी की सलाह पर वह सांसद सीआर पाटिल के कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां से नर्सिंग एसोसिएशन के उप प्रमुख इकबाल कडीवाला से संपर्क किया गया। इसके बाद विभूति को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कर इलाज शुरू किया। मेडिसिन विभाग के डॉ. एमजी सोलु, डॉ विवेक गर्ग ओर नर्सिंग स्टाफ की मेहनत और अच्छे इलाज के चलते विभूति ठीक हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें