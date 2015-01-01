पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • There Will Be A Change In The Design Of The Conventional Barrage, So That The City Can Be Saved From Heavy Rains And Floods.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:कन्वेंशनल बैराज की डिजाइन में होगा बदलाव, ताकि भारी बारिश और बाढ़ से शहर को बचाया जा सके

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैराज की 10 लाख क्यूसेक फ्लड कैपेसिटी बढ़ाकर 13 लाख क्यूसेक से ज्यादा की जाएगी

शहर के महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्टों में से एक तापी नदी पर रूढ़ और भाठा के बीच बनने वाले कन्वेंशनल बैराज प्रोजेक्ट की डिजाइन में बदलाव किया जाएगा। इससे पूरे प्रोजेक्ट की टेंडर प्रक्रिया रिवाइज्ड की जाएगी। पहले 10 लाख क्यूसेक कैपेसिटी में शहर बाढ़ से सुरक्षित रहे, इसे ध्यान में रखकर बैराज की डिजाइन तैयार की गई थी।

अब डिजाइन में बदलाव कर बैराज की फ्लड क्षमता 13 लाख से ज्यादा किए जाने की योजना है। इससे 13 लाख क्यूसेक पानी उकाई डैम से छोड़ने पर जो बाढ़ की स्थिति बनेगी उससे भी शहर सुरक्षित रहेगा। पिछले 100 साल की बारिश के आंकड़े और 25 साल के फ्लड को ध्यान में रखकर बैराज की फ्लड कैपेसिटी बढ़ाई जाएगी। जिसके कारण बैराज में डिस्चार्ज गेटों की संख्या भी बढ़ने की संभावना है।

नए सिरे से किया जाएगा टेंडर
बैराज की मौजूदा डिजाइन में बदलाव करने से 504 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट की लागत 50 से 100 करोड़ बढ़ने की संभावना है। आगामी दिनों में मनपा नए सिरे से प्रोजेक्ट के लिए ऑफर मंगाएंगी। पहली बार जारी किए गए टेंडर में तीन कंपनियों ने रूचि दिखाई थी। हालांकि प्राइस बीड खोली नहीं गई। अब नए सिरे से टेंडर प्रक्रिया की जाएगी

2006 की बाढ़: उकाई-सूरत के बीच बारिश से बढ़े डिस्चार्ज को ध्यान में लिया गया
वर्ष 2006 की बाढ़ में उकाई डैम में इनफ्लो 12.71 लाख क्यूसेक तक पहुंच गया था। जिसके कारण 9.61 लाख क्यूसेक पानी डिस्चार्ज करने से सूरत में भयंकर बाढ़ आई थी। विशेष तौर पर 2006 के 12.71 लाख क्यूसेक पानी के इनफ्लो को ध्यान में रखकर बैराज की डिजाइन में बदलाव किया जाएगा।

सामान्य तौर पर उकाई डैम से छोड़े जाने वाले पानी और उकाई- सूरत के बीच 100 किमी क्षेत्रफल में बारिश के कारण डिस्चार्ज बढ़ जाता है। डिजाइन के बदलाव के लिए इन तमाम पैरामीटर को ध्यान में रखा गया है। इसके अलावा सिंचाई विभाग कोजवे के डाउन स्ट्रीम में अडाजण-पाल तट के समुद्री इलाके में पाला बनाने का काम अभी तक पूरा नहीं हुआ है। इसे भी ध्यान में रखा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें