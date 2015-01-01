पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5 मिनट में बुकिंग फुल:वन-वे स्पेशल का एक ही फेरा होगा सूरत से जाएगी पर वापस नहीं आएगी ट्रेन

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • सूरत से सहरसा और दरभंगा के लिए चलेगी वन-वे स्पेशल

दिवाली पर भीड़ को देखते हुए यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए पश्चिम रेलवे ने 12 नवंबर से वन-वे स्पेशल ट्रेनों को चलाने का फैसला लिया है। इनमें से दो ट्रेनें सूरत से चलेंगी, जिसमें एक सूरत से सहरसा और दूसरी दरभंगा के लिए चलाई जाएगी। इन ट्रेनों की बुकिंग 9 नवंबर से शुरू हो गई। ट्रेन की बुकिंग शुरू होते ही पांच मिनट के भीतर स्लीपर, थर्ड एसी कोच फुल हो गई। ट्रेन में 100 से ज्यादा वेटिंग जनरेट हो गई।

वन-वे प्रणाली के तहत इन ट्रेनों का केवल एक दिशा में ही फेरा होगा। यानी ये ट्रेनें वापसी में सूरत नहीं आएंगी केवल एक तरफ की ही ट्रिप करेंगी। ट्रेन नंबर 09581 सूरत-सहरसा स्पेशल 12 नवंबर (गुरुवार) को सूरत से शाम 17.30 बजे रवाना हाेगी और शनिवार को तड़के 3.55 बजे सहरसा जंक्शन पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन नंबर 09583 सूरत-दरभंगा जंक्शन स्पेशल 12 नवंबर (गुरुवार) को सूरत से रात 23.50 बजे रवाना होगी और शनिवार को दोपहर 12.15 बजे दरभंगा जंक्शन पहुंचेगी। दो ट्रेन चलने से उत्तरभारतीयों को दिवाली पर गांव जाने में आसानी होगी।

अतिरिक्त विशेष ट्रेनों का हो रहा परिचालन
दिवाली पर यात्रियों की भारी भीड़ है। प्लेटफार्म पर ज्यादा भीड़ इसलिए नहीं दिखाई दे रही है क्योंकि कोरोना काल वेटिंग टिकट वालों को सफर करने की इजाजत नहीं है। दिवाली पर चलने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेनों में वेटिंग की लिस्ट भी लंबी है।

कोरोना काल में रेलवे ने नियमित ट्रेनों को ही फिलहाल दिवाली फेस्टिवल स्पेशल बना कर चला रही है, इससे यात्रियों को टिकट पाने में समस्या हो रही है। रेलवे ने पिछली बार दिवाली में दर्जनों अतिरिक्त त्यौहार विशेष ट्रेनों को चलाया था, जिससे लोगों को दिवाली की छुट्टी पर मांच जाने में आसानी हुई थी।

अनियमितता: अमृतसर-बांद्रा स्पे. ट्रेन आज अमृतसर, अंबाला नहीं जाएगी

गुर्जर और किसान आंदोलन से पश्चिम रेलवे की दर्जनों ट्रेनों के रूट बदले, यात्री परेशान

राजस्थान में चल रहे गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण हिंडौन सिटी-बयाना खंड के बीच ट्रेन यातायात प्रभावित हो रहा है। इस आंदोलन के अंतर्गत पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के कोटा डिवीजन में, डुमरिया-फतेह सिंहपुरा खंड के बीच रेल पटरियों को अवरुद्ध कर दिया गया है। पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण भी कई ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुई हैं। इस वजह से पश्चिम रेलवे की कई ट्रेनों को डायवर्ट किया गया है और कुछ ट्रेनों को शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट तदनुसार शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट किया गया है।

  • 9 नवंबर को अमृतसर-मुंबई गोल्डन टेम्पल एक्सप्रेस अमृतसर से अंबाला के बीच रद्द रही। इसे मथुरा-झाँसी-बीना-नागदा के रस्ते डायवर्ट करके संचालित किया गया।
  • 10 नवं‍बर को रवाना होने वाली ट्रेन सं‍ख्या 02926 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट जं. स्टेशन से शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट होगी और अमृतसर एवं अंबाला कैंट जं. के बीच आंशिक रूप से रद्द रहेगी।
  • 11 नवंबर 2020 को रवाना होनेे वाली ट्रेन संख्या 02926 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट जंक्शन स्टेशन से शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट होगी और अमृतसर, अंबाला कैंट जं. के बीच आंशिक रूप से रद्द रहेगी।
  • 11 नवंबर को रवाना होने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 00902 जम्मू तवी-बांद्रा टर्मिनस पार्सल विशेष ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट जं. स्टेशन से शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट होगी और अंबाला कैंट जं. एवं जम्मू तवी के बीच आंशिक रूप से रद्द रहेगी।
  • अप लाइन पर अन्य 6 मेन लाइन की ट्रेनों और डाउन लाइन पर जाने वाली 8 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला गया है।
  • अमृतसर -बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन संख्या 02926 सोमवार को अंबाला कैंट तक ही गई, जबकि अंबाला से अमृतसर के बीच रद्द रही।
